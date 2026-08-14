Rwanda Beat Ghana to Advance Into ICC U19 World Cup Qualifier Div 1

Rwanda's U19 men's cricket team bounced back from their defeat to Nigeria with a convincing 43-run victory over Ghana on Thursday in the ICC Men's U19 World Cup qualifying tournament.

Rwanda were bowled out for 136 in 33.3 overs before their bowlers produced a disciplined performance to dismiss Ghana for 93 in 30.4 overs.

The victory was an important response for Rwanda after Nigeria ended their unbeaten start to the competition with a seven-wicket victory in their previous match.

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Rwanda's innings was built around valuable contributions from Onesme Kwizera and Samuel Irakoze, who provided stability with the bat.

Kwizera scored 33 runs off 54 balls, while Irakoze added 34 off 53 deliveries as Rwanda worked towards a competitive total. Although the hosts were unable to post a big score, their bowlers ensured the total was enough to secure victory.

Elise Gihozo was the standout performer with the ball, taking four wickets for 28 runs in his 10 overs to earn the Player of the Match award.

Eric Hagenimana also played a crucial role, claiming three wickets for 22 runs in 10 overs as Ghana struggled to build partnerships.

Ghana's innings never gained momentum, with wickets falling at regular intervals before they were eventually bowled out for 93 in 30.4 overs.

Jacob Ayolehene top-scored for Ghana with 28 runs off 40 balls, but his effort was not enough to prevent Rwanda from completing the victory.

For captain Jasper Nziza, the key was maintaining a positive mindset after the disappointment against Nigeria.

"The important thing was to stay positive and win the game."

Nziza said the team's approach was also built around discipline, respect for their opponents and confidence in their own abilities.

"We stay focused, disciplined, respect the opponent, be fearless and play the cricket we've been practicing."

He said the team's ambitions have grown, while stressing that qualification must still be earned.

"We know qualification must be earned through hard work and strong performances. Our focus is to keep improving and give everything for Rwanda."

Rwanda's next challenge will be a difficult encounter against unbeaten Uganda.

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Nziza acknowledged the physical and competitive strength of their next opponents but said Rwanda must not allow that to affect their approach.

"Uganda is a strong and experienced team, and their players look stronger than us. Some of my players might be afraid of their height or their bodies."

The 43-run win gives Rwanda a much-needed boost after the setback against Nigeria and keeps their campaign alive as the qualification race enters its decisive stage.

The result also underlined the strength of Rwanda's bowling attack. After posting only 136 runs, the hosts successfully defended their total by taking all 10 Ghanaian wickets.

Rwanda will now focus on maintaining their momentum in their remaining matches. The victory over Ghana provides a timely confidence boost after their first defeat.

With the qualification race still open, Rwanda will need another strong performance in their remaining fixtures to keep their hopes of reaching the ICC Men's U19 World Cup alive.