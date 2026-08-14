Ghana: IGP Promotes 4 Personnel for Exceptional Performance

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted four police personnel to their next ranks for their exceptional performance and contribution to the successful dismantling of an armed robbery syndicate in the Upper West Region.

Recognising their dedication, courage, professionalism and commitment to the fight against armed robbery and other forms of crime, the four personnel were decorated with their new ranks at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Wednesday.

During the event, they were commended for their role in an intelligence-led operation that resulted in the arrest of six suspects linked to a series of armed robbery incidents in parts of the Wa West District and Wa Municipality.

The promoted personnel were General Corporal Mortsi Kwashie Divine, Detective Corporal Salifu Ishmael Aketisiwin, General Lance Corporal Ernest Ameyaw Akumfi and General Lance Corporal John Bekaar Vitus.

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The operation, conducted by the Upper West Regional Police Command, led to the successful dismantling of the robbery syndicate and the arrest of the six suspects.

According to the police, the promotions were in recognition of the personnel's dedication, courage and professionalism, as well as their contribution to efforts to combat armed robbery in the region.

The IGP and the Police Management Board congratulated the promoted personnel and encouraged them to maintain the same level of professionalism, dedication and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

As part of efforts to motivate personnel who demonstrated exceptional performance, the Police Service said such recognition was important in encouraging officers who contributed significantly to the protection of lives and property.