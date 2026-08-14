Nigeria: Defence Minister, APC Chair, Others to Attend Abuja Security, Economic Summit

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, are expected to attend the National Summit on Security, Leadership and Economic Development 2026 in Abuja.

The summit is being organised by the Women in Leadership Initiative, an NGO focused on empowering women and youths and addressing poverty, exploitation and lack of opportunities.

Also expected is the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi.

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The summit, with the theme, "Stronger Security, Bolder Leadership, Shared Prosperity," will bring together government officials, security experts, policymakers, business leaders, academics, development partners, civil society organisations and emerging leaders.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Executive Director of Women in Leadership Initiative, Maryam Baba Mohammed, said the summit would provide a platform for citizens to engage government officials on security and other national issues.

"We are bridging the gap between the public and the government because we have government officials with regards to security coming to say, this is what we're doing with security. The participants can ask questions, lay their concerns and proffer solutions," she said.

She said other expected participants include the First Lady, the Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Minister of Women Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, governors, and members of the National Assembly.

Mohammed said participants would also have an opportunity to communicate their expectations and concerns directly to government representatives.

The summit is scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 15, at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre in Abuja, from 9 am.