Ghana Must Shift From Vehicle Imports to Local Assembly - Prof. Hinson

Ghana's automobile industry must move beyond vehicle importation and sales to embrace full-scale local assembly and manufacturing to boost the economy and enhance job creation, Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, has stated.

He said the country could to maximise a lot of economic opportunities presented by the growing sector if the country is able to produce cars locally.

A Professor at the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson stated this in Accra yesterday during the opening of the Zonda Tech Auto Show and Exhibition.

The two-day Zonda Tech Auto Show and Exhibition is expected to provide the public with an opportunity to experience the company's vehicle range while promoting local assembly, innovation and employment creation, is on the theme: 'Driving Ghana's Automotive Future through Innovation, Local Assembly and Acccessible Vehicle Ownership.'

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It is being attended by bankers, media executives and a cross section of the public.

In his address, Prof Hinson said Ghana could draw lessons from the rapid expansion of Chinese vehicle brands across African markets, particularly South Africa.

He noted that between 50 and 70 per cent of vehicles on South Africa's roads were now Chinese brands, including Omoda, Chery, Haval and Jetour. Citing data from the Daily Investor and Standard Bank, he said purchases of Chinese vehicles among younger consumers had increased significantly.

According to him, financed purchases of Chinese vehicles grew by 423 per cent between 2021 and 2025, while 68 per cent of buyers below age 35 opted for new Chinese vehicles instead of used cars.

Professor Hinson said the trend represented an opportunity Ghana must seize by developing the capacity to assemble more vehicles locally.

"Our goal should be to see more vehicles assembled in Ghana by 2030 to 2040," he said.

He added that the global automobile industry, valued at about $3 trillion annually, was projected to reach 100 million units by 2030. He noted that electric vehicles would play a major role in the industry's future, with global EV sales already surpassing 40 million units in 2023.

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Professor Hinson called on banks and financial institutions to support the sector through affordable financing options and long-term investment to help local automobile businesses expand.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ZondaTech Ghana, Madam Zang Zang, shared the company's experience in building consumer confidence in Chinese vehicle brands in Ghana.

She said the company initially faced doubts from consumers over the durability and reliability of Chinese vehicles. To address these concerns, Zonda Tech undertook a nationwide road tour with a GWM Power Pickup under a "pay later" arrangement. The vehicle successfully completed the challenging journey, helping to change perceptions and increase customer confidence.

Madam Zang emphasised that Zonda Tech was not only a vehicle dealership but also an assembler, with models including the GWM Power Pickup and Haval Jolion being assembled in Ghana.

She explained that the company's partnership with media organisations, which involved providing vehicles for staff use, was aimed at allowing more people to experience the performance and reliability of the vehicles in everyday conditions.

The Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM, Citi TV and Channel One TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, said the partnership with ZondaTech reflected a commitment to promoting Ghanaian enterprise and supporting the growth of local vehicle assembly.