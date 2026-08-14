Ethiopia: Five Detained Ethiopian Journalists Pressured to Admit Terrorism Involvement in Exchange for Release, CPJ Says

Addis Abeba — The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Ethiopian authorities to release five journalists who have been detained for about three years while awaiting trial, alleging that they are being pressured to admit involvement in an armed insurgency and apologize in exchange for their freedom.

The journalists--Gobeze Sisay, Meskerem Abera, Genet Asmamaw, Dawit Begashaw and Abay Zewdu--were detained in 2023 on terrorism-related charges linked to their reporting on unrest in the Amhara region.

According to CPJ, their lawyer, Solomon Gezahagn, said the five have refused to sign or write apology letters that they consider self-incriminating. He alleged that prison officials separated the journalists from other detainees and threatened them in an effort to compel them to prepare their own versions of a draft document provided by the government.

The proposed letters reportedly require the journalists to "take responsibility" for the crisis, deaths and destruction of property associated with what the government described as an "extremist" struggle, promise not to engage in similar activities and accept unspecified government action if they violate the undertaking, according to Solomon.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo accused Ethiopian authorities of attempting to pressure the journalists into confessing to crimes they have denied in court.

"Authorities must stop humiliating and manipulating" the five journalists, Mumo said, calling for the charges to be withdrawn and for the journalists to be released and allowed to continue their work.

Foreign policy news CPJ also cited media reports saying more than 300 politicians, journalists and others facing terrorism-related charges over the conflict in Amhara had been asked to sign similar apology letters. Around 30 detainees reportedly refused, saying they would not declare themselves criminals while continuing to challenge the charges in court.

Discover moreSocial affairs analysisGovernmentBusiness news insightsPoliticalCampaigns & ElectionsMedia freedom advocacyWorld news updatesLocal NewspoliticsInvestigative journalism reports The legal proceedings against the journalists remain ongoing. A federal court ruled in February that there was sufficient evidence for the joint case against Gobeze, Meskerem, Genet and Dawit to proceed. Their defense hearing has been repeatedly adjourned and is now scheduled for 19 November.

A separate case against Abay remains pending a ruling on whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence to proceed, with his next hearing scheduled for 16 October. If convicted, the journalists could face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

The lawyer also disputed the government's characterization of the proposed release as a pardon, saying Ethiopian law provides for pardons only after conviction and a final sentence. He argued that because the cases have not been concluded, the journalists' release would instead require withdrawal of charges or an amnesty.

Addis Ababa guide The CPJ said its requests for comment to the Ministry of Justice and Government Communication Service had not received responses, while an email to the Federal Prison Commission could not be delivered.

The latest concerns raised by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) follow repeated calls by the organization for due process and fair trials for Ethiopian journalists facing terrorism charges.

In February 2026, CPJ called on Ethiopian authorities to ensure fair and transparent proceedings for Gobeze Sisay, Meskerem Abera, Genet Asmamaw and Dawit Begashaw, who had been detained for nearly three years over their reporting and commentary on unrest in the Amhara region. The organization warned that the charges could carry life imprisonment or the death penalty.

CPJ said Gobeze, a journalist with The Voice of Amhara, was arrested in Djibouti in May 2023 and transferred to Ethiopia under unclear circumstances. Meskerem, founder and editor of Ethio Nikat Media, Genet, a reporter for Yegna Media, and Dawit, editor of Arat Kilo Media, were among journalists arrested between 3 and 13 April 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The four journalists were expected to present their defense after a federal court ruled on 4 February that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence for their joint case to proceed. CPJ said their prolonged detention and the severity of the charges raised concerns over press freedom and due process, urging authorities to uphold fair-trial standards.

In March 2026, CPJ again highlighted the cases of Genet and Meskerem as part of a global call for the release of imprisoned women journalists. Marking International Women's Day, the organization said the continued detention of the two journalists reflected broader concerns over the criminalization of journalism and the treatment of women reporting on political and conflict-related issues.

Political commentary blog CPJ said both journalists had been detained for nearly three years over their reporting on the conflict in Amhara and faced the possibility of the death penalty if convicted. It also said their cases underscored wider concerns about the safety of journalists covering politics and armed conflict in Ethiopia.