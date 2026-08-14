Nigeria: Opposition Coalition Postpones Aug 18 Summit

ABUJA: The G100, a group of opposition politicians, has rescheduled its proposed Summit of Opposition Political Parties from August 18 to Monday, August 31, 2026, following consultations with the six participating political parties and members of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives.

This is contained in a statement issued by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the G100, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the adjustment became necessary in view of the National Peace Summit scheduled for August 18, which is expected to bring together the leadership and key stakeholders of the political parties participating in the G100 consultations.

The statement noted that following discussions with the parties and the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, there was a broad consensus that the G100 Summit would benefit from being held after the National Peace Summit, allowing sufficient time for further internal consultations and preparation.

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It said that over the past several days, the G100 had held extensive engagements with the leadership and principal stakeholders of the six participating opposition parties, as well as members of the Minority Caucus, describing the consultations as frank, substantive and encouraging.

"We have been particularly encouraged by the seriousness with which the parties have approached these conversations and by the energy behind the deliberations. There is a clear recognition across the different parties that this is an important moment for Nigeria's democracy and that the opposition must begin to engage one another with greater purpose and structure.

"What we have enjoyed most about these consultations is their candour. There are differences, as there should be, but there is also a genuine willingness to listen, to interrogate the available options and to explore practical areas of cooperation. The quality of the conversations gives us confidence that the August 31 Summit can be both substantive and consequential", he said.

The G100 said it would use the intervening period to continue consultations with the participating parties and other relevant stakeholders, and to further develop the proposals and frameworks to be presented for consideration at the Summit, adding that details regarding the programme and venue of the August 31 event would be communicated in due course.