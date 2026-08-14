Nigeria: Osun Poll - Speaker Raises Alarm Over Alleged Attacks, Seeks Global Intervention

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has raised the alarm over alleged attacks, intimidation and threats against citizens and political actors in parts of the state ahead of the governorship election.

Egbedun, while addressing journalists in Osogbo, the capital of Osun, on Friday, called on the international community, diplomatic missions, human rights organisations and election observers to closely monitor developments in the state and ensure that the rights of citizens are protected.

The Speaker specifically expressed concern over reports of alleged attacks in Odo Otin Local Government Area within the past 48 hours.

He alleged that armed military personnel deployed to the area had been moving through communities and targeting leaders and members of a political platform.

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According to him, the reports were disturbing and required immediate, independent and transparent investigation by the appropriate authorities.

He also alleged that the residence of an elderly woman, who is a relation of a former governor of the state, was invaded, while two of her children were reportedly taken away.

Egbedun further alleged that some political actors were attacked in separate incidents, with gunshots reportedly fired during one of the incidents and a dog killed.

He said the alleged incidents should not be treated as ordinary political disagreements, stressing that citizens must be protected irrespective of their political affiliations.

"No Nigerian citizen, regardless of political affiliation, age, social standing or location, should live in fear of armed personnel or believe that his or her home can be invaded with impunity," he said.

The Speaker also raised concerns over the alleged release of three armed men arrested in connection with an incident in Okuku.

He said the suspects allegedly confessed to working for a political actor and were arrested with two pump-action firearms before being handed over to the Department of State Services for further investigation.

According to him, the suspects were subsequently released, while there was also an alleged attempt to prevent him from making public a video containing their confessional statements.

Egbedun said the circumstances surrounding the arrests and subsequent release required institutional scrutiny, particularly because the matter involved firearms, alleged threats and political activities.

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"I cannot be intimidated for demanding for the truth to be established. If anyone has committed an offence, let that person face the law," the Speaker said.

He called on the Federal Government, DSS, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army and other relevant authorities to investigate the allegations and make their findings public.

The Speaker also urged the National Human Rights Commission, civil society organisations, election observers, diplomatic missions and international human rights institutions to independently monitor and document alleged violations in the state.

Egbedun said the call was not aimed at seeking support for any political party, but to ensure that democracy, human rights and the rule of law were protected.

"Our appeal is not for the international community to take sides with any political party. Our appeal is for the international community to stand on the side of truth, human rights, constitutional democracy and the rule of law," he said.

He urged the international community not to wait until violence became irreversible before paying attention to developments in the state.

According to him, the protection of democracy begins with protecting ordinary citizens, including voters, community leaders, political workers and other residents.

Egbedun assured that the Osun State House of Assembly would continue to defend the constitutional rights of residents and demand accountability from institutions entrusted with protecting citizens.

He also urged security agencies to remain professional and impartial throughout the electoral process, warning that "democracy must not be allowed to become a casualty of political ambition."