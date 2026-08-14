Nigeria: Aptech Nigeria Makes History With First National Convocation

press release

Over 130 graduates honoured, ₦60 million in UK scholarships awarded as more than 400 guests gather in Lagos for a landmark celebration during Aptech's 40th anniversary year

Aptech Nigeria marked a major milestone with the successful conclusion of its first-ever National Convocation, held on 8 August 2026 at Sheraton Lagos.

The event brought together more than 130 graduates, over 400 parents, family members and guests, Aptech partners, faculty, industry representatives and stakeholders from across Nigeria for one of the organisation's most significant national celebrations to date.

Held under the theme "One Milestone. Many Futures.", the convocation celebrated far more than academic completion. It recognised the full learner journey - from classroom learning, projects and examinations to the confidence, skills and professional readiness needed to take the next step.

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A National Stage for Nigeria's Future Talent

For graduates, walking onto the stage represented the culmination of years of effort and learning. For parents and families, it was equally a moment of pride - an opportunity to witness the formal recognition of the commitment, perseverance and support behind every student's journey.

The scale of the celebration also reflected the strength of Aptech's footprint in Nigeria. Partners representing a network of 70+ centres across the country came together for the occasion, underlining the organisation's reach and contribution to technology and vocational education.

40 Years of Shaping Futures Globally

The convocation came during a significant year for Aptech globally, as the organisation celebrates 40 years since its establishment. Over four decades, Aptech has built a global legacy in career-focused technology and creative education, helping learners acquire industry-relevant skills, build professional confidence and access new academic and career opportunities.

The inaugural Nigeria National Convocation brought that legacy to life on a national stage - celebrating a new generation of graduates ready to participate in an increasingly digital and innovation-led economy.

Aptech's long-standing presence in Nigeria, together with its network of 70+ centres, continues to reflect the organisation's commitment to widening access to practical, career-oriented skills development across the country.

₦60 Million in International Scholarships

One of the major highlights of the evening was the announcement of international scholarship opportunities for outstanding students. Four students were selected for the opportunity to receive 50% scholarships towards eligible programmes at Middlesex University, UK, with an estimated value of approximately ₦15 million per student.

The combined scholarship value stood at approximately ₦60 million. The announcement reinforced one of the central messages of the event - that graduation can represent not only the completion of a programme, but also the beginning of new academic and international progression opportunities.

Kate Henshaw Inspires the Graduating Class

The ceremony was graced by renowned Nigerian actress, fitness advocate and philanthropist Kate Henshaw, who attended as the Special Guest of Honour.

She was also presented with the Social Impact Innovative Award under the NexVision Global Awards, an Aptech initiative. Addressing the graduates, Henshaw reflected on the value of skills, personal growth and the responsibility to create meaningful impact. "Aptech has invested in lives. There's a whole world out there waiting for the skills that all of these students have acquired."

Her message resonated strongly with the spirit of the convocation - that education and skills matter most when they enable individuals to create value, contribute meaningfully and continue evolving.

"Graduation Is the Beginning"

In his address to the graduating class, Dr. Kallol Mukherjee, EVP & Head - International Business, Aptech, urged students to see the ceremony not as an endpoint, but as the beginning of a larger professional journey. "Graduation is not the end, but the beginning of new opportunities. Keep learning, believe in your potential and use your skills to create value and make an impact."

His message reinforced Aptech's broader focus on lifelong learning, adaptability and equipping students with the confidence to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

More Than a Ceremony

The event was also distinctly Nigerian in spirit.

Vibrant cultural performances brought colour and energy to the evening, celebrating the country's rich heritage and creating memorable moments for graduates and their families.Across the ballroom, however, the defining image was simple: graduates surrounded by proud parents, faculty, centre partners and peers, celebrating how far they had come and looking ahead to what comes next.

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The inaugural convocation ultimately became a celebration of skills, potential, possibility and community - recognising not just the graduates, but everyone who had contributed to their journey.

A New Tradition Begins

For Aptech Nigeria, the first National Convocation has now established something larger than a one-day event. It has created a national platform for recognising graduate achievement, strengthening alumni connections and celebrating the role that vocational and technology education can play in shaping Nigeria's future workforce.

For the Class of 2026, it was their moment. For thousands of Aptech students currently learning across Nigeria, it was also a glimpse of a stage they may one day walk.

And after the response to this inaugural edition, expectations for the next Aptech Nigeria National Convocation are already higher.

One Milestone. Many Futures.

Website: www.aptech-ng.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/aptech_ng