Nigeria: At Washington Talks, Nigeria Reinforces Defence, Security Partnership With Us

Abuja — The Federal Government has reinforced its defence and security partnership with the United States Government with a view to deepening military-to-military relations and strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), stated this during a high-level bilateral engagement with the United States Government in Washington, D.C.

During a strategic meeting at the Pentagon, the Defence Minister was joined by a high-powered Nigerian delegation that included the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt Gen Parker Udiandeye; and other senior officers from the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the Nigerian delegation held robust discussions with senior cabinet officials of the U.S. Department of War, led by the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs, Julia Sokol.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The engagement, she said, served as a direct continuation of the United States-Nigeria Joint Working Group Defence Bilateral Talks, focusing on shared security architecture, intelligence collaboration and operational synergies.

Mrs Katung-Babatunde said the diplomatic mission, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, was made up of senior government officials who were in the United States of America for the second meeting of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group, held from 12 to 13 August 2026.

Co-chaired by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Allison Hooker, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the meeting reviewed actionable progress and strategic frameworks following Nigeria's designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained dialogue, mutual respect and strategic alliance in combating global and regional threats," the statement said.