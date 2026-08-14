Gambia: Warning! Warning! Warning!

editorial

The public health authorities of The Gambia are supposed to protect the citizens from preventable epidemics such as cholera. Sanitation is a prerequisite to the prevention of epidemics.

Foroyaa has cautioned, counselled and raised alarm of the filthy state of what should have been foot path and drainage facility of Jobe Street and the newly paved road towards Serekunda School. Vendors, taxi drivers and waste collectors are all compelled to co-exist near pools of muddy water, blended with all sorts of rotten materials such as fish scales and whatnot. These unhygienic conditions are unfit for human beings trying to earn their daily living.

States are supposed to exist for the people. Those who run them are the ones who are charged with the responsibility of visiting such places and providing remedy. Public health authorities and world health representatives in The Gambia should visit such places and help provide revenue. We should not wait until an epidemic breaks out before efforts are made to stop them. Epidemics are preventable. Efforts should be made to save the people resident in this area from such threats to their health and wellbeing.