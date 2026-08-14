Gambian Fisherwomen Call for Government Intervention and a Say in Decision-Making

Saturday 8 August 2026, Tanji landing stage. Maimuna Bah is haggling over the price of the fish. She wants to buy a batch, sell some of it fresh, smoke the rest and sell them later.

Between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm, the landing stage is a hive of activity. Men and women of various nationalities jostle to secure their share of the day's catch. A pungent smell of fish hangs in the air, greeting visitors even before they set foot on the sand. On this day, the ocean has been generous. Fish are plentiful, especially bonga, in sizes we have not seen for months.

"I have come to buy fish, but the price is exorbitant," explains Mrs Bah. "They are selling it for 800 dalasis a crate. I cannot afford to buy at that price when fish is so plentiful, because there would not be any market for it. Everyone has access to the same fish at the moment. If I cannot sell them within two days, they will start to get infested with maggots. If that happens, I will have to skin them, dry them and sell them by the cup.

"I have come to buy fish, but the price is exorbitant," explains Mrs Bah. "They are selling it for 800 dalasis a crate. I cannot afford to buy at that price when fish is so plentiful, because there would not be any market for it. Everyone has access to the same fish at the moment. If I cannot sell them within two days, they will start to get infested with maggots. If that happens, I will have to skin them, dry them and sell them by the cup.

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The fishmonger is asking the government for a dedicated space for women. At the moment, they sell their fish at the car park, amongst the vehicles manoeuvring around them.

There is a lack of space throughout the Tanji landing stage. Vegetable sellers, fishmongers and fish smokers work in harsh conditions. Workers at the site have been highlighting these problems for years. Little has changed, apart from a few minor interventions by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

"Today, fish is plentiful, but they're still selling it for 800 dalasis. That's too expensive for a market with a surplus," adds Bah. "Previously, during times of scarcity, a basket would sell for 3,000 dalasis. With such an abundance of fish at the moment, they need to lower the price. "

A changing face of the industry

In sub-Saharan Africa, women have been working alongside men in small-scale fisheries for generations. They form a vital link in the value chain. But industrial fishing is on the rise, driven by fishmeal and fish oil (FMFO) factories, and this is reducing what women can earn from this work. For years, they have been calling on governments to give them a say in decision-making. They want every woman in the sector to be counted.

The African Confederation of Artisanal Fisheries Organisations (CAOPA) is calling on governments and relevant stakeholders to channel catches of small pelagic fish to local processors, to feed the population, rather than sending them for export or to fishmeal factories.

CAOPA is pushing for several reforms: banking systems adapted to the seasonal nature of women's fish trade; guaranteed legal access to landing sites and coastal workspaces to protect female fish processors and traders from evictions linked to tourism and industrial shipping; and decent working conditions, with equal rights and a genuine role in fisheries management.

Working in harsh conditions

In Gunjur, Adama Manneh stands under the blazing sun. She is rubbing salt into the fish to dry it. Working in the open air takes its toll on the body.

"Buying fish and salt is expensive, especially when fish are scarce," says Manneh. The rainy season makes drying almost impossible. She is calling on the authorities to build shelters where women can work and rest out of the open.

In Tanji, Nyima Daffeh faces different challenges in the smokehouses. The structures are falling into disrepair, covered in corrugated iron sheets half-eaten away by rust, with no protection from the rain.

Conducting the interview inside the smokehouse is almost impossible. The smoke smoulders thickly, stinging the throat. Nyima Daffeh and her colleagues, both men and women, work in this air almost every day, without masks, without gloves, without any protection.

How does she cope with breathing in this smoke day after day?

Nyima Daffeh responds with a practice followed by many women in the region: "I buy milk to drink. I believe it purifies my heart and my stomach." This traditional belief is held by many women working in smoky kitchens and processing sites across Africa.

A regional call for women's rights

The fight for women's rights has become a regional campaign. Men still dominate decision-making in this sector.

In The Gambia, the former vice-president of CAOPA, Antonio Adama Djalo, detailed the health problems faced by Gambian women after long hours spent in extreme heat and toxic smoke. She called on the Gambian authorities to subsidise and roll out modern, energy-efficient ovens, such as the FTT-Thiaroye models.

She also called on the Gambian government to legally protect permanent plots of land by the sea, reserved for fish smoking and the artisanal sale of fish. Ms Djalo warned that seaside tourism and coastal development projects regularly displace women fish processors from their workplaces, and thus from their livelihoods.

Alongside Gambian artisanal organisations, she reiterated her opposition to industrial fishmeal and fish oil plants set up along the Gambian coastline. She asserted that processing small local pelagic fish, such as sardinellas, into animal feed for export jeopardises the region's food security and the economic survival of local women.

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Hoja K. Ndure, a representative of African Fish Wildlife Conservation, reiterated that the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO)'s Voluntary Guidelines on Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries must be fully implemented. She emphasised the need for strict monitoring and control measures to protect local communities and marine resources.

Ms Ndure called for genuine co-management. Women fishers are not mere bystanders consulted after the fact. They are full partners, managing the resources that sustain the country. She noted that transparency and the sharing of responsibilities between flag states, coastal states and fishing communities remain essential for industrial fishing to coexist with small-scale fishing.

Ms Ndure concluded with a direct appeal to the National Assembly. Fishing communities see legislators as the bridge between their daily struggles and the legal protections they urgently need. She called on the government to provide training in fish processing and to open up new market opportunities, so that women can sell their produce beyond the borders of The Gambia.

Neither the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources nor the National Assembly's offices responded to our message or to the request we had previously sent.