Ghana: IGP Promotes 25 Police Personnel for Exceptional Performance

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 25 police personnel for their exceptional performance and contribution to the arrest of robbery suspects and interception of illicit drugs in separate operations across the country.

The personnel were recognised for their roles in the arrest of six suspects involved in a robbery in which GH¢300,000 was stolen from a victim along the Portor to Kawempe stretch of the Kintampo-Buipe Highway, the arrest of four suspected members of a robbery syndicate linked to a violent robbery at Wassa Akropong in the Tarkwa area, and the interception of 866 parcels of suspected cocaine at the Tema Harbour.

The Police Service disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday, adding that the promotions were granted in recognition of the personnel's dedication, professionalism, courage and commitment to the fight against crime.

Those promoted included Chief Inspectors, Bede Nwinbomeh and Joe Tetteh; General Sergeants, Elijah Ndaga Yinimi and Kaifan Sulemanna; General Corporals, Owusu Ansah Evans and Tansang Jonathan; and General Lance Corporals, Osei Christopher Bonny, Kyei Francis, Ofori Francis, Anim Dominic and Asante Isaac.

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General Constables, Adam Bakari Alhassan and Bakai Mark, were also promoted, alongside Detective Chief Inspector, Frank Dzah; Detective Inspectors, Edem Ametowoga, Abroso and Vincent Dankwah; and Detective Sergeants, Salifu Yakubu and Samuel Mordzifa.

Six other personnel were also promoted to their next ranks in recognition of their contributions to the fight against crime.

The Police Service said Chief Inspectors Nwinbomeh and Tetteh had additionally been granted automatic entry to the Police Academy as part of the recognition for their exceptional service.

The promotions followed a series of successful police operations targeting violent crime and illicit drug trafficking, with the personnel playing key roles in the intelligence gathering, arrests and interception of the suspected narcotics.

The IGP and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) congratulated the promoted personnel and urged them to maintain the high standards of professionalism, dedication and commitment demonstrated in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Yohuno assured the personnel that the Police Administration would continue to recognise and reward hard work, professionalism and exceptional performance in the service.