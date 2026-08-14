Ghana: Pres Mahama Appoints Six to National Security Secretariat

13 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed and reassigned six individuals to the National Security Council Secretariat as part of efforts to reorganise the institution, with immediate effect.

The appointments and reassignment were contained in a statement issued and signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and copied to The Ghanaian Times on Tuesday.

According to the statement, retired Major General William Ayamdo, a former Chief of Army Staff, had been appointed Deputy National Security Coordinator (Operations).

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Mr Yaw Donkor, a former National Security Coordinator, had also been appointed Director of Intelligence and Research at the Office of the National Security Advisor.

The statement further said Mr Adamu Saaka had been appointed Director of Logistics and Transport, while Ms Faustina Effah-Boadi would serve as Officer in Charge of the Human Security Department of the Secretariat.

It said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rtd) Peter Ndekugri had been appointed Officer in Charge of the Special Investigations Unit.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alhassan Osman, meanwhile, had been reassigned to the Ghana Police Service for further deployment.

The statement said the appointees and the officer reassigned were expected to bring their experience and expertise to bear on the operations of the Secretariat.

It explained that the reorganisation formed part of the government's efforts to streamline operations, improve efficiency and strengthen the country's security infrastructure in response to emerging security challenges.

The National Security Council Secretariat serves as the coordinating body for the country's security agencies and advises the President on matters of national security.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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