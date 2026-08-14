Ghana: Produce Vehicle Parts Locally to Create Jobs - Veep Tells Zonda Tec

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has urged Zonda Tec Ghana Limited to increase the local production of vehicle components as part of efforts to create jobs and strengthen Ghana's manufacturing sector.

She said producing some vehicle parts locally would deepen the benefits of the automotive industry to the economy and create more opportunities for Ghanaian businesses and workers.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made the call when she visited the assembly yard of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited in Tema to inspect its operations and learn more about its vehicle assembly processes.

She said the company's operations demonstrated the potential of the government's 24-hour economy initiative to create jobs and expand industrial production.

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The Vice President commended the management and workers for operating the facility around the clock.

"I am very happy to learn how you have assembled everything and how you have workers working 24 hours a day. So this is one example of the 24-hour scheme we are talking about," she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the government would be interested in seeing some components of the vehicles manufactured locally instead of relying entirely on imports.

She encouraged the company to identify one or two components that could be produced in Ghana.

"I will be very happy going forward if you can even isolate one or two parts that can also be produced locally," she said.

The Vice President also asked Zonda Tec to provide the government with information on the skills and expertise required by the company.

She said the information would enable the government and training institutions to better prepare Ghanaian workers for employment opportunities in the growing automotive industry.

"We would like to know the levels our own workers are at and what value we need to add to ensure that they are fully engaged," she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Ghanaian youth had the ability to take advantage of opportunities in the automotive sector if they received the necessary training and support.

"Our youth are very enterprising and innovative, and all they need is a hand up," she said.

The visit formed part of efforts to promote local manufacturing, skills development and job creation under the government's 24-hour economy agenda.

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The Vice President's final stop was the company's showroom, where she inspected a range of completed vehicles displayed by the company.