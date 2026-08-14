Ghana: Adamus Resources Challenges Revocation of Mining Leases

Adamus Resources Limited has rejected the decision by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, to revoke the company's mining leases, describing the action as unlawful and in breach of procedures prescribed by law.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the company's Group HR/Admin Manager, Alex Obu-Simpson, Adamus said it received the Minister's decision with "shock and disappointment".

The company alleged that the Minister's decision to revoke its mineral rights was taken without regard to the statutory procedures set out in the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

"Adamus Resources Limited categorically denies all the allegations levelled against it and aptly describes them as unfounded, contrived and deliberately manufactured to strongarm the company in order to deprive it of its leases," the statement said.

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The company further accused the Minister of abusing his powers in the process leading to the revocation of its leases, alleging that the decision was taken with "absolute disregard of law".

Adamus said it had taken note of what it described as the abuse of power and indicated that it would take steps to challenge the decision.

"The good people of Ghana will be apprised of the cogent steps the company is taking to shred this baseless revocation in the coming days," it said.

The company did not, however, provide details of the specific legal action it intended to pursue.

The statement comes amid growing attention to the management and regulation of Ghana's mineral resources, with mining companies required to operate within the legal and regulatory framework governing the sector.