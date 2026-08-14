Ghana: Yendi MCE Urges Youth to Seize Job Opportunities

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Yendi in the Northern Region, Mr Muniru Sugri, has urged the youth in the municipality to take advantage of government employment initiatives to improve their livelihoods and achieve their aspirations.

He said the government's flagship employment programmes offered the youth opportunities to develop themselves and build better futures, and encouraged them to make full use of them.

Mr Sugri was speaking at a day's sensitisation training for the youth in Yendi on Monday on the dangers of irregular migration.

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The training, organised by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), formed part of a nationwide sensitisation campaign to educate young Ghanaians on safe, orderly and regular labour migration.

The participants, drawn from various youth groups across the municipality, were taken through employment opportunities available under the government's initiatives, as well as the risks associated with irregular migration.

The training was also aimed at equipping young people with the information, knowledge and skills needed to pursue employment opportunities abroad through safe, legal and regulated channels.

Mr Sugri said the training would help the youth understand the dangers associated with irregular migration.

He mentioned human trafficking, exploitation, abuse and financial loss among the risks often faced by people who travelled to Europe through unapproved routes.

He advised the youth to acquire the necessary information and skills to guide their decisions on employment opportunities, both locally and abroad, before travelling.

"The youth are the future leaders of this country, so they must take government interventions seriously. We will continue to roll out more initiatives to engage them," he mentioned.

Mr Sugri also appealed to the YEA and the Ghana Immigration Service to sustain their engagement with the youth in order to enable more young people to benefit from such training.

The Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) in charge of the Migration Information Centre (MIC) in Tamale, Hajia Rafiatu Mohammed, urged the youth to desist from travelling without the appropriate documents.

She cautioned them against using fake or illegal travel documents and dealing with unapproved travel agencies.

DSI Mohammed indicated that the use of fraudulent travel documents and unapproved migration routes could expose travellers to serious risks, including arrest, deportation, human trafficking and exploitation.

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She, therefore, advised the youth to follow the appropriate procedures when seeking employment opportunities, both in Ghana and abroad.