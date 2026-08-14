Ghana: Ernest Chemists Mourns With Dagbon

Ernest Chemists Ltd (ECL) joined the chiefs and people of Dagbon at the Gbewaa Palace to mourn the passing of the late King, Ya Na Abubakari II and the installation of the new Regent, Kampakuya Naa Yakubu II.

The ECL team led by Clement Atagra, Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager, observed the solemn and important cultural process marking the first symbolic transitional milestone before the selection of the next Ya Na.

On behalf of the CEO, Board of Directors and Management, the company presented a cheque of GH¢ 50,000 and products valued at GH¢ 20,000 to the palace.

Presenting the items, Mr Atagra expressed the condolences of ECL to the entire Dagbon kingdom for the unfortunate loss of the Ya Na, describing it as a national tragedy.

He said as a responsive and responsible corporate citizen, which believes in culture and tradition, the company shares in the misfortune that has befallen the kingdom and considers it a duty to support the process.

The ECL team was warmly welcomed by the Palace by the gifting of the symbolic cola to show their appreciation to the company for the kind gesture.

On behalf of the Regent, the palace commended ECL for showing such reverence to the Dagbon Kingdom.