Ghana: Northern Minister Commends Audit Service

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, has commended the Auditor-General, Dr Pamela Graham, and the Audit Service for their continued efforts to safeguard public funds and ensure that state resources are used for their intended purposes.

He said the work of the Audit Service was crucial, particularly as it exercised oversight over public institutions operating at different levels across the country.

Mr Mburidiba made the remarks when Dr Graham paid a courtesy call on him at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) in Tamale.

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The Auditor-General was in the region to engage key stakeholders on strengthening public accountability in government institutions.

The visit was also aimed at deepening collaboration between the Audit Service and regional authorities and enhancing stakeholders' understanding of the mandate of the Auditor-General in promoting transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources.

Mr Mburidiba thanked Dr Graham for choosing the Northern Region as the first region to visit since assuming office as Auditor-General.

He described the visit as an important step towards strengthening co-operation between the Audit Service and public institutions.

He said regular engagements with stakeholders were necessary to address challenges in financial management and promote accountability among government agencies.

"Ghana Audit Service needs to be applauded for their hard work in ensuring that public resources are properly accounted for and applied to the purposes for which they are allocated across sectors in the country," he added.

The Minister said effective auditing and financial oversight were critical to protecting the public purse, preventing financial mismanagement and ensuring value for money in the implementation of government programmes and projects.

He said there was the need for public institutions to strengthen their internal financial controls and comply with relevant financial management laws and regulations.

Mr Mburidiba also assured the Auditor-General of the NRCC's commitment to supporting efforts to promote transparency and financial discipline.

Dr Graham, in briefing the Minister, said her visit formed part of efforts to engage stakeholders and strengthen collaboration in the discharge of the Audit Service's mandate.

She said the Audit Service played an important role in protecting the public purse, promoting accountability and ensuring that public resources were managed efficiently and responsibly for the benefit of Ghanaians.

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Dr Graham explained that through auditing, the Service identified weaknesses in financial management systems, drew attention to irregularities and made recommendations to improve efficiency, compliance and accountability within public institutions.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the Audit Service to working closely with the NRCC and other stakeholders to strengthen public financial management and accountability.

Dr Graham assured the Minister that her officers were ready to deepen collaboration to ensure that public resources were effectively utilised to support development in communities across the country.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE

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