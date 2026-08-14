Ghana: 10 Officers, 17 Bandits Killed in Clash in Kebbi State

Ten Nigerian police officers were killed and two wounded in a clash with a gang of suspected bandits in northwestern Kebbi state, police said on ⁠Tuesday.

The clash on Monday is the latest incident in Nigeria's northwest, where heavily armed gangs known locally as bandits frequently carry out killings, kidnappings for ransom, and cattle theft despite security operations.

Police ⁠spokesperson Ani Iniedu said officers killed at least 17 of the attackers after intercepting the heavily ⁠armed group moving between Zamfara and Kebbi states.

Iniedu said reinforcements had been ⁠deployed to the area, which was now under control, as ⁠security forces pursued fleeing suspects.-Reuters