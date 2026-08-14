Ghana: A-G Withdraws Stay Application Against Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu Acquittal

The Attorney-General (A-G) has withdrawn its application seeking a stay of execution of the Court of Appeal's decision acquitting the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mrs Christine Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

Consequently, the Court of Appeal has struck out the State's notice for stay of execution as withdrawn.

The State informed the court yesterday that it had filed a notice of withdrawal on August 10, bringing the application to an end.

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However, lawyers for Mrs Tamakloe-Attionu raised concerns about the manner in which the application was withdrawn.

The State has meanwhile commenced the appeal process at the Supreme Court following the Court of Appeal's decision.

On July 30, 2026, the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged Mrs Tamakloe-Attionu, 54, after holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case against her.

The former MASLOC CEO had been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment on April 16, 2024, by the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, for causing financial loss of GH¢90 million to the state.

Her co-accused and former Head of Operations at MASLOC, Daniel Axim, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment.

The State had subsequently sought to prevent Mrs Tamakloe-Attionu's release from the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, where she was serving her sentence following her extradition from the United States.

She was extradited to Ghana after being arrested and detained at the Nevada Detention Centre in the US, where she had sought refuge after obtaining permission from the court to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The two accused persons had pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the state, unauthorised commitment resulting in financial obligation for the government, money laundering and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

The prosecution accused Mrs Tamakloe-Attionu of embezzling GH¢500,000 paid by a company that benefited from MASLOC support in 2014.

She was also accused of misappropriating part of GH¢1.46 million allocated by the then President John Mahama to support victims of the Kantamanto Market fire disaster in Accra in 2013.

In January 2023, the High Court ordered former National Petroleum Authority Chief Executive Officer, Alex Mould, and Gavivina Tamakloe to pay GH¢5 million for failing to produce Mrs Tamakloe-Attionu after she had been granted bail.