Cote d'Ivoire: BRVM-Listed Orange Côte d'Ivoire Hits Record High in Market Rally

Orange Côte d'Ivoire shares rose 4.32% to 18,000 FCFA on Thursday, returning to the highest closing level reached since Jan. 29, 2025, when the stock also finished at 18,000 FCFA.

The move lifted the telecom operator's market value to about 2.71 trillion FCFA and brought its gain since the start of 2026 to 26.32%. Orange CI (BRVM: ORAC) was among the five best performers of the session and helped push the broader BRVM market higher.

The share move comes as the business continues to post growth across Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Liberia. Orange CI reported 2025 revenue of 1.197 trillion FCFA, up 10.4%, while operating profit rose 9.1% to 287.2 billion FCFA and consolidated net income increased 6.1% to 167.8 billion FCFA. The trend continued in the first quarter of 2026, when revenue reached 325.6 billion FCFA, up 14.8%, and net income rose 25.2% to 48.3 billion FCFA. Mobile services, fiber and Orange Money remain the main parts of the group's business.

Income has also remained part of the Orange CI investment case. Shareholders received a gross dividend of 800 FCFA per share for the 2025 financial year, with payment made on June 8. The total gross distribution was 120.52 billion FCFA. After withholding tax, the payment was 720 FCFA per share for companies and 704 FCFA for individuals. The company generated 335.5 billion FCFA of operating cash flow in 2025 while capital spending reached 184.2 billion FCFA.

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Orange CI's advance came during a BRVM session that ended higher. The BRVM Composite rose 0.82% to 496.22 points, the BRVM-30 gained 1.00% to 236.58 and the BRVM Prestige added 1.04% to 182.23. Safca and Sicor led gains with increases of 7.45%, while BIIC rose 4.69%. SOGB fell 6.93%, LNB lost 5.77% and CFAO Motors Côte d'Ivoire dropped 5.60%. SOGB still led trading activity, with about 1.17 billion FCFA exchanged, or about one-third of equity turnover.

Orange CI joined the BRVM in December 2022 after the Ivorian state sold 9.95% of the company through an IPO priced at 9,500 FCFA per share for most investors. At 18,000 FCFA, the stock is about 89% above that offer price before dividends. The company remains exposed to competition in telecoms and mobile money, as well as taxes, licence costs and network investment needs, but its scale, cash generation and dividend payments continue to keep the stock at the center of the BRVM market.

Key Takeaways

Orange CI's return to 18,000 FCFA matters because the move is tied to more than one trading day. The company now has a market value of about 2.71 trillion FCFA, equal to roughly 14% of BRVM equity capitalization, making it one of the exchange's largest listed companies. Its public float is only 9.45%, or about 14.24 million shares out of 150.66 million shares outstanding.

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That means a small part of the company is available for public trading compared with its total size. The operating story is also moving with the share price. Revenue passed 1.19 trillion FCFA in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 14.8% to 325.6 billion FCFA, EBITDAaL rose 15.7% to 114.2 billion FCFA and net income increased 25.2% to 48.3 billion FCFA.

Orange CI also paid 800 FCFA per share in gross dividends in June. For investors, the main question is whether growth in mobile data, fiber and Orange Money can keep offsetting competition, taxes and the cost of network expansion. The price has returned to its previous peak, so future gains will depend more on earnings, cash flow and dividends than on a recovery from lower levels. That makes execution and liquidity worth watching.