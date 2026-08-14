Ghana: GIS Trains 30 Officers in Risk Analysis, Intelligence

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), in partnership with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), has launched a 10-day intensive training programme on Risk Analysis and Intelligence Collection to strengthen officers' capacity to identify and respond to emerging security threats.

The programme marks the operational rollout of the 48-month Strengthening and Harmonising Integrated Border Management Frameworks and Technical (SHIFT) Project, a strategic initiative aimed at modernising Ghana's border security infrastructure and strengthening integrated border management.

According to a statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Immigration in charge of Public Affairs, Maud Anima Quainoo, 30 frontline officers from key entry and exit points across the country are participating in the training.

The officers will be trained in advanced data technologies and modern risk assessment systems to enhance their ability to conduct effective risk analysis and detect potential security threats.

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Funded by the European Union to the tune of €7.3 million and implemented by the ICMPD, the SHIFT Project seeks to address security challenges in West Africa, including porous borders, the spill-over of terrorism from the Sahel and transnational organised crime.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Accra on Friday, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Samuel Basintale Amadu, said the GIS had a critical role in protecting Ghana's borders from evolving transnational crimes and extremist activities.

He said the increasing sophistication of criminal networks required the service to become fully intelligence-driven, with emphasis on data analysis, detection of suspicious behaviour and collaboration with other security agencies.

The Head of Office of the ICMPD, Amala Obiokoye Nwalor, said risk analysis was the backbone of intelligence-led border management and urged continuous capacity-building for GIS officers.

She said the training would help make the service more proactive, professional and aligned with international standards.