Zambia Suspends Vote Counting Nationwide Amid Violence, Ballot Theft Reports

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended the counting and announcement of election results across the country following reports of violence targeting election officials and the alleged theft of marked ballot papers.

The decision was announced on Friday, August 14, 2026, a day after Zambians went to the polls to elect a president, members of Parliament and other leaders in the country's general elections.

In a statement issued from Elections House in Lusaka, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the commission had become concerned about incidents reported in some districts during the counting and declaration of results.

"The Electoral Commission of Zambia has noted with concern reports of violence during the counting and announcement of results in some districts," the commission said.

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According to the ECZ, election officials have been among those targeted, while in some cases, marked ballot papers were reportedly taken from ballot boxes amid the unrest.

The commission said the security situation, coupled with continued threats of violence, had made it necessary to halt the electoral process temporarily across the country.

"In view of the security situation and continued threats of violence, the Commission has with immediate effect suspended the counting and announcement of results throughout the country in accordance with Section 67 (3) of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016," the statement said.

The ECZ said the suspension is not permanent and that it will assess the situation before deciding when the counting and announcement of results can resume.

"The Commission will review the suspension within 24 hours," the statement added.

The suspension comes as Zambia awaits the outcome of Thursday's presidential election, in which incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema is seeking a second five-year term on the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket.

Hichilema is facing a crowded field of challengers, with opposition leader Brian Mundubile emerging as one of the leading contenders. Mundubile has already claimed victory, although official results from the ECZ had not been announced.

"Our tabulation indicates that we've won this election. We've won this election both at presidential level and majority seats in parliament," Mundubile said.

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Mundubile has also questioned the delay in releasing results and alleged that the military was being used to influence the outcome, claims that have not been established by the electoral commission.

The election was closely watched against the backdrop of economic concerns, with voters expected to weigh issues including the cost of living, unemployment and electricity shortages alongside the government's efforts to restructure Zambia's debt.

More than eight million voters were registered for the election, making the integrity and security of the tallying process crucial as the country waits for the final outcome.

Before the nationwide suspension, there were also reports of tension at some tallying centres, including allegations that individuals were attempting to rewrite General 20 forms, the official documents used in the transmission and recording of polling-station results. The allegations remain subject to verification.

The ECZ had initially been expected to announce the presidential winner by Monday, August 17, but the impact of the 24-hour suspension on that timeline remains uncertain.

Under Zambia's electoral framework, a presidential candidate must secure more than half of the valid votes to win outright. If no candidate reaches the required threshold, a second-round election is held.

For now, the counting and announcement of results remain suspended nationwide as the ECZ reviews the security situation and determines the next steps.