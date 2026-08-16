Nigeria: #osundecides2026: INEC Declares Accord's Ademola Adeleke Winner of Governorship Election

Ademola Adeleke, after his reelection on August 15. 2026 as governor of Nigeria's Osun State.

The incumbent governor defeated his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the APC, by 66,252 votes after polling 511,067 votes across the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, the winner of Saturday's governorship election.

Mr Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, was declared winner by the State Returning Officer, Joshua Ogunwole, at the INEC State Collation Centre in Osogbo on Sunday morning after results from the state's 30 local government areas were collated.

His victory gives him another four-year term as governor of the state.

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Mr Adeleke secured 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 444,815 votes.

The result gave Mr Adeleke a margin of 66,252 votes.

Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came a distant third with 17,180 votes.

A total of 2,339,544 voters were registered for the election, while 1,010,684 were accredited.

Of the votes cast, 985,079 were valid, while 20,721 were rejected, bringing the total number of votes cast to 1,005,800.

The figures are based on the aggregate of the results announced at the various local government collation points and subsequently collated at the state level.

Adeleke wins 19 LGAs

Mr Adeleke won in 19 of Osun's 30 local government areas, while Mr Oyebamiji won the remaining 11.

The Accord candidate won in Boluwaduro, Ede South, Ife North, Ilesa West, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Orolu, Osogbo, Oriade, Odo-Otin, Ife East, Ifelodun, Iwo, Ede North, Ila, Aiyedire, Egbedore, Aiyedaade and Ejigbo.

The APC candidate won in Ilesa East, Boripe, Irepodun, Obokun, Atakunmosa West, Irewole, Atakunmosa East, Isokan, Ola-Oluwa, Ife South and Olorunda.

Mr Salaam of the ADC did not win any of the 30 local government areas.

The incumbent recorded some of the strongest margins in his traditional strongholds.

In Ede North, Mr Adeleke polled 35,427 votes against Mr Oyebamiji's 10,283, while in Ede South, he secured 26,188 votes compared with the APC candidate's 6,219.

Mr Adeleke also won in Osogbo, the state capital, with 36,480 votes against Mr Oyebamiji's 30,474.

Other notable victories for the Accord candidate were recorded in Ife East, where he polled 27,201 votes against 18,600; Iwo, with 27,085 against 19,660; Egbedore, with 19,278 against 11,194; and Oriade, where he scored 21,343 against 14,863.

Mr Oyebamiji, however, recorded victories in 11 local government areas, including Irewole, where he secured 29,972 votes against Mr Adeleke's 10,934.

The APC candidate also prevailed in Boripe, Atakunmosa East, Atakunmosa West, Ife South, Ilesa East, Irepodun, Isokan, Obokun, Ola-Oluwa and Olorunda.

From 2022 victory to re-election

The victory extends Mr Adeleke's tenure after he first won the Osun governorship election in 2022.

He contested that election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and defeated the then incumbent, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.

Mr Adeleke later left the PDP and joined the Accord Party ahead of the 2026 election.

The 2026 contest, therefore, presented him with a different political platform as he sought to retain the governorship of the state.

His victory also comes despite the APC's effort to wrest control of the state from the incumbent.

Mr Oyebamiji, a former commissioner in Osun State, was the APC candidate in the election.

The election was contested by candidates from 15 political parties, but the contest largely centred on Mr Adeleke and Mr Oyebamiji.

With the final results collated and Mr Adeleke declared winner, INEC has formally concluded the process of determining the winner of the governorship election.

However, Mr Oyebamiji or the APC can choose to challenge the results in court, although they are yet to indicate so.

See the breakdown of votes across Osun's 30 LGAs:

Boluwaduro LGA

Accord: 7,118 votes

APC: 7,050 votes

ADC: 179 votes

Ede South LGA

Accord: 26,188 votes

APC: 6,219 votes

ADC: 390 votes

Ife North LGA

Accord: 13,879 votes

APC: 9,613 votes

ADC: 333 votes

Ilesa West LGA

Accord: 16,196 votes

APC: 12,756 votes

ADC: 673 votes

Ifedayo LGA

Accord: 7,427 votes

APC: 6,836 votes

ADC: 115 votes

Ilesa East LGA

Accord: 12,280 votes

APC: 16,208 votes

ADC: 504 votes

Ife Central LGA

Accord: 21,171 votes

APC: 15,913 votes

ADC: 747 votes

Boripe LGA

Accord: 12,448 votes

APC: 19,963 votes

ADC: 379 votes

Irepodun LGA

Accord: 14,504 votes

APC: 15,713 votes

ADC: 249 votes

Obokun LGA

Accord: 12,023 votes

APC: 16,120 votes

ADC: 205 votes

Orolu LGA

Accord: 12,352 votes

APC: 10,622 votes

ADC: 236 votes

Osogbo LGA

Accord: 36,480 votes

APC: 30,474 votes

ADC: 1,503 votes

Oriade LGA

Accord: 21,343 votes

APC: 14,863 votes

ADC: 423 votes

Odo-Otin LGA

Accord: 18,003 votes

APC: 15,435 votes

ADC: 377 votes

Ife East LGA

Accord: 27,201 votes

APC: 18,600 votes

ADC: 935 votes

Ifelodun LGA

Accord: 21,107 votes

APC: 18,396 votes

ADC: 509 votes

Atakunmosa West LGA

Accord: 7,479 votes

APC: 10,037 votes

ADC: 213 votes

Iwo LGA

Accord: 27,085 votes

APC: 19,660 votes

ADC: 588 votes

Ede North LGA

Accord: 35,427 votes

APC: 10,283 votes

ADC: 307 votes

Ila LGA

Accord: 16,211 votes

APC: 12,934 votes

ADC: 259 votes

Irewole LGA

Accord: 10,934 votes

APC: 29,972 votes

ADC: 275 votes

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Aiyedire LGA

Accord: 11,073 votes

APC: 9,910 votes

ADC: 148 votes

Atakunmosa East LGA

Accord: 7,872 votes

APC: 9,936 votes

ADC: 333 votes

Egbedore LGA

Accord: 19,278 votes

APC: 11,194 votes

ADC: 363 votes

Aiyedaade LGA

Accord: 16,681 votes

APC: 15,719 votes

ADC: 331 votes

Isokan LGA

Accord: 13,765 votes

APC: 14,063 votes

ADC: 384 votes

Ola-Oluwa LGA

Accord: 10,063 votes

APC: 10,782 votes

ADC: 213 votes

Ife South LGA

Accord: 13,507 votes

APC: 14,678 votes

ADC: 290 votes

Ejigbo LGA

Accord: 18,458 votes

APC: 16,195 votes

ADC: 5,053 votes

Olorunda LGA

Accord: 23,514 votes

APC: 24,671 votes

ADC: 666 votes

Statewide totals

Accord: 511,067 votes

APC: 444,815 votes

ADC: 17,180 votes