Nigeria: #osundecides2026: INEC Declares Accord's Ademola Adeleke Winner of Governorship Election

The incumbent governor defeated his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the APC, by 66,252 votes after polling 511,067 votes across the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, the winner of Saturday's governorship election.
Mr Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, was declared winner by the State Returning Officer, Joshua Ogunwole, at the INEC State Collation Centre in Osogbo on Sunday morning after results from the state's 30 local government areas were collated.
His victory gives him another four-year term as governor of the state.
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Mr Adeleke secured 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 444,815 votes.
The result gave Mr Adeleke a margin of 66,252 votes.
Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came a distant third with 17,180 votes.
A total of 2,339,544 voters were registered for the election, while 1,010,684 were accredited.
Of the votes cast, 985,079 were valid, while 20,721 were rejected, bringing the total number of votes cast to 1,005,800.
The figures are based on the aggregate of the results announced at the various local government collation points and subsequently collated at the state level.
Adeleke wins 19 LGAs
Mr Adeleke won in 19 of Osun's 30 local government areas, while Mr Oyebamiji won the remaining 11.
The Accord candidate won in Boluwaduro, Ede South, Ife North, Ilesa West, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Orolu, Osogbo, Oriade, Odo-Otin, Ife East, Ifelodun, Iwo, Ede North, Ila, Aiyedire, Egbedore, Aiyedaade and Ejigbo.
The APC candidate won in Ilesa East, Boripe, Irepodun, Obokun, Atakunmosa West, Irewole, Atakunmosa East, Isokan, Ola-Oluwa, Ife South and Olorunda.
Mr Salaam of the ADC did not win any of the 30 local government areas.
The incumbent recorded some of the strongest margins in his traditional strongholds.
In Ede North, Mr Adeleke polled 35,427 votes against Mr Oyebamiji's 10,283, while in Ede South, he secured 26,188 votes compared with the APC candidate's 6,219.
Mr Adeleke also won in Osogbo, the state capital, with 36,480 votes against Mr Oyebamiji's 30,474.
Other notable victories for the Accord candidate were recorded in Ife East, where he polled 27,201 votes against 18,600; Iwo, with 27,085 against 19,660; Egbedore, with 19,278 against 11,194; and Oriade, where he scored 21,343 against 14,863.
Mr Oyebamiji, however, recorded victories in 11 local government areas, including Irewole, where he secured 29,972 votes against Mr Adeleke's 10,934.
The APC candidate also prevailed in Boripe, Atakunmosa East, Atakunmosa West, Ife South, Ilesa East, Irepodun, Isokan, Obokun, Ola-Oluwa and Olorunda.
From 2022 victory to re-election
The victory extends Mr Adeleke's tenure after he first won the Osun governorship election in 2022.
He contested that election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and defeated the then incumbent, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.
Mr Adeleke later left the PDP and joined the Accord Party ahead of the 2026 election.
The 2026 contest, therefore, presented him with a different political platform as he sought to retain the governorship of the state.
His victory also comes despite the APC's effort to wrest control of the state from the incumbent.
Mr Oyebamiji, a former commissioner in Osun State, was the APC candidate in the election.
The election was contested by candidates from 15 political parties, but the contest largely centred on Mr Adeleke and Mr Oyebamiji.
With the final results collated and Mr Adeleke declared winner, INEC has formally concluded the process of determining the winner of the governorship election.
However, Mr Oyebamiji or the APC can choose to challenge the results in court, although they are yet to indicate so.
See the breakdown of votes across Osun's 30 LGAs:
Boluwaduro LGA
Accord: 7,118 votes
APC: 7,050 votes
ADC: 179 votes
Ede South LGA
Accord: 26,188 votes
APC: 6,219 votes
ADC: 390 votes
Ife North LGA
Accord: 13,879 votes
APC: 9,613 votes
ADC: 333 votes
Ilesa West LGA
Accord: 16,196 votes
APC: 12,756 votes
ADC: 673 votes
Ifedayo LGA
Accord: 7,427 votes
APC: 6,836 votes
ADC: 115 votes
Ilesa East LGA
Accord: 12,280 votes
APC: 16,208 votes
ADC: 504 votes
Ife Central LGA
Accord: 21,171 votes
APC: 15,913 votes
ADC: 747 votes
Boripe LGA
Accord: 12,448 votes
APC: 19,963 votes
ADC: 379 votes
Irepodun LGA
Accord: 14,504 votes
APC: 15,713 votes
ADC: 249 votes
Obokun LGA
Accord: 12,023 votes
APC: 16,120 votes
ADC: 205 votes
Orolu LGA
Accord: 12,352 votes
APC: 10,622 votes
ADC: 236 votes
Osogbo LGA
Accord: 36,480 votes
APC: 30,474 votes
ADC: 1,503 votes
Oriade LGA
Accord: 21,343 votes
APC: 14,863 votes
ADC: 423 votes
Odo-Otin LGA
Accord: 18,003 votes
APC: 15,435 votes
ADC: 377 votes
Ife East LGA
Accord: 27,201 votes
APC: 18,600 votes
ADC: 935 votes
Ifelodun LGA
Accord: 21,107 votes
APC: 18,396 votes
ADC: 509 votes
Atakunmosa West LGA
Accord: 7,479 votes
APC: 10,037 votes
ADC: 213 votes
Iwo LGA
Accord: 27,085 votes
APC: 19,660 votes
ADC: 588 votes
Ede North LGA
Accord: 35,427 votes
APC: 10,283 votes
ADC: 307 votes
Ila LGA
Accord: 16,211 votes
APC: 12,934 votes
ADC: 259 votes
Irewole LGA
Accord: 10,934 votes
APC: 29,972 votes
ADC: 275 votes
Aiyedire LGA
Accord: 11,073 votes
APC: 9,910 votes
ADC: 148 votes
Atakunmosa East LGA
Accord: 7,872 votes
APC: 9,936 votes
ADC: 333 votes
Egbedore LGA
Accord: 19,278 votes
APC: 11,194 votes
ADC: 363 votes
Aiyedaade LGA
Accord: 16,681 votes
APC: 15,719 votes
ADC: 331 votes
Isokan LGA
Accord: 13,765 votes
APC: 14,063 votes
ADC: 384 votes
Ola-Oluwa LGA
Accord: 10,063 votes
APC: 10,782 votes
ADC: 213 votes
Ife South LGA
Accord: 13,507 votes
APC: 14,678 votes
ADC: 290 votes
Ejigbo LGA
Accord: 18,458 votes
APC: 16,195 votes
ADC: 5,053 votes
Olorunda LGA
Accord: 23,514 votes
APC: 24,671 votes
ADC: 666 votes
Statewide totals
Accord: 511,067 votes
APC: 444,815 votes
ADC: 17,180 votes