Nigeria: #osundecides20226 - NYSC Hails Corps Members' Discipline, Commitment During Poll

Mr Kubiangha said the corps members adhered to instructions, operational guidelines and safety advisories issued during the sensitisation tour of the local government areas.

The Osun State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ekeng Kubiangha, has commended corps members deployed as ad hoc staff for Saturday's governorship election for their discipline and commitment to duty during the exercise.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesperson for the scheme, Catherine Otemuyiwa, on Sunday in Osogbo.

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The election process was concluded Sunday morning with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Governor Ademola Adeleke the winner. Mr Adeleke defeated 14 other candidates, including Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement from the NYSC said Mr Kubiangha monitored some selected polling units across Ede South, Ede North, Olorunda, Osogbo and Egbedore local government areas of the state where corps members were deployed.

It also listed other polling units visited by the state coordinator to include Alajue 1 and Alajue 2, Akoda/Oloki, Isibo/Buhari-Isola wards and some parts of Osogbo, where he assessed the safety and welfare of the corps members.

Mrs Otemuyiwa quoted the state coordinator as expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the corps members.

Mr Kubiangha, the Osun State Coordinator of the NYSC, said the corps members adhered to instructions, operational guidelines and safety advisories issued during the sensitisation tour of the local government areas.

"I am glad that corps members also complied with directives from the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters and the South-West Area Office 1.

"Corps members were safe and discharged their responsibilities without fear, intimidation or undue interference," he said.

Mr Kubiangha commended the officers who manned the Situation Room as well as Zonal Inspectors and Local Government Inspectors for their effective coordination and monitoring of corps members throughout the exercise.

He also appreciated security agencies for their efforts in protecting corps members deployed for election duties across the state.

The state coordinator expressed appreciation to INEC officials for their prompt response to issues reported from the field.

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He acknowledged the cooperation among the various stakeholders, particularly under the Inter-Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), describing it as a significant factor in ensuring a peaceful and orderly election.

Mr Kubiangha reiterated NYSC's commitment to the safety and welfare of corps members, urging them to continue to uphold the ideals of the scheme, professionalism and national service in the discharge of their responsibilities.

(NAN)

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