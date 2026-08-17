Cote d'Ivoire: Sicor Stock Gains 42 Percent As BRVM Composite Hits Year-High

SICOR Côte d'Ivoire jumped 42.27% this week to close at XOF 10,080, its strongest weekly gain in months. The coconut products maker has now gained 205.45% since the start of the year, making it the top performer on the exchange. Thin trading in the stock continues to amplify price swings in both directions.

The BRVM Composite Index gained 2.51% to close at 497.65 points, a fresh high for the year, with the BRVM 30 up 2.76% to 237.61 points. The BRVM Prestige rose 2.24% to 182.42 points, and the BRVM Principal gained 2.33% to 376.45 points. All major indices closed the week higher.

Trading volume rose 66.15% to 10,172,743 shares, up from 6,122,706 the week before. Total value traded rose 39.58% to XOF 11,225.4 million. Market capitalization rose 2.61% to XOF 19,190.0 billion. Sonatel Senegal was the most active stock, with XOF 1,479.5 million in transactions, followed by SOGB and Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire.

Breadth stayed positive, with 28 stocks up and 19 down. ERIUM Côte d'Ivoire rose 14.35% to XOF 2,430, and TotalEnergies Marketing gained 12.30% to XOF 3,150. SITAB Côte d'Ivoire fell 5.94% to XOF 23,495 after paying a XOF 1,707.2 dividend. ONATEL Burkina Faso fell 4.76%. Bond market capitalization fell 0.19% to XOF 12,908.6 billion, led by trading in a Togo government bond.

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Key Takeaways

SICOR's rally is part of a broader pattern this year, where small, thinly traded BRVM stocks have posted outsized gains regardless of earnings. The stock's float is small, so modest buying moves its price sharply, and it has swung both ways in recent months, including a 5% drop in late July.

The BRVM Composite has climbed toward record levels through 2026, driven mainly by regional investors, since foreign funds have stayed out of the exchange for years. Banking stocks have led gains on higher interest rates and stronger lending. At the same time, a handful of small-cap names, sugar, coconut, and textile producers among them, have posted triple-digit yearly returns on thin volume rather than business performance.