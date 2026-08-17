Zimbabwe: Kariba Boat Tragedy - Death Toll Hits 80

16 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE death toll from the Kariba boat disaster has risen to 80 after eight more bodies were recovered this Sunday, police have said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the latest retrievals were made on August 16, as search operations continued on Lake Kariba.

"ZRP update as at 1400 hours today. The Kariba RIDA (Rural Infrastructure Development Agency) boat accident death toll is now 80 following the recovery of eight more bodies on 16th August 2026," police said.

The latest figure comes a day after the death toll reached 72 following the discovery of additional bodies on August 15.

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The RIDA-operated Mbuya Nehanda capsized on Lake Kariba on August 11 while travelling from Kariba towards Chalala and surrounding rural and fishing communities.

The vessel, which had a stated capacity of 90 passengers, was carrying far more people than its load potential, with authorities previously reporting at least 114 adult passengers and five crew members, while other counts put the number of people on board at 153.

The disaster has become one of Zimbabwe's deadliest boat accidents, with search and recovery teams continuing to scour the lake for bodies.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the tragedy a national disaster, allowing the government to mobilise additional resources to respond to the disaster and assist affected families and survivors.

The recovery of the latest eight bodies is expected to bring renewed grief to families who have been waiting for news of relatives still missing since the vessel sank.

Search operations are continuing.

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