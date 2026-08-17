Zimbabwe: Kariba Boat Disaster - Rising Death Toll Exposes Rida 'Lies', Passenger Figures Under Scrutiny As Body Count Hits 84

17 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE number of people aboard the ill-fated Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) boat on Lake Kariba appears to have been higher than the 153 passengers previously indicated, with the latest death toll and rescue figures accounting for at least 161 people.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Sunday that four more bodies had been recovered from the lake, pushing the death toll to 84.

"The ZRP reports that the death toll is now 84 after the recovery of four bodies from the lake this afternoon," police said in its latest update.

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"The Police confirm that search efforts are still under way in a bid to recover victims identified as missing."

The latest figures raise fresh questions over the number of people who were actually aboard the RIDA vessel when it capsized.

RIDA had indicated that 153 people were aboard the boat, but government officials said 77 people were rescued. With 84 deaths now confirmed, the number of people accounted for through deaths and rescues alone stands at 161, eight more than the 153 figure.

The discrepancy is likely to intensify scrutiny of passenger records and RIDA's accounting of those who boarded the vessel before it left Kariba for Chalala.

The ill-fated boat, which had a stated capacity of 90 passengers, capsized on Lake Kariba amid rough conditions, triggering a massive search and rescue operation.

The exact number of people still missing remains unclear as authorities continue recovering bodies from the lake.

The police said search operations were continuing "in a bid to recover victims identified as missing."

The tragedy has become one of Zimbabwe's deadliest water disasters, with families continuing to wait for the recovery and identification of their relatives.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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