Nigeria: Davido Celebrates Adeleke's Victory in Osun Governorship Election

The Afrobeats star shared a brief celebratory message and video on X after the Osun governor was declared the winner of Saturday's governorship election.

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has celebrated the re-election of his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing the outcome of Saturday's governorship election as a victory for the family.

The singer shared his reaction on Sunday in a post on his X account shortly after the governor was declared the winner of the election.

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"We did it, Unc (Uncle)," Davido wrote.

In the accompanying video, Davido was seen lying on the floor as one of his aides, Israel, congratulated him.

The singer had been actively involved in his uncle's campaign ahead of the election and repeatedly expressed support for the governor during the campaign period.

His latest celebration came immediately after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) formally declared Mr Adeleke the winner of the Osun governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the State Returning Officer, Joshua Ogunwole, declared the result at the INEC State Collation Centre in Osogbo on Sunday morning.

Mr Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured 444,815 votes.

The result gave Mr Adeleke a winning margin of 66,252 votes.

The governor won in 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, while Mr Oyebamiji secured victory in the remaining 11.

Mr Adeleke's victories included Ede North, Ede South, Ejigbo, Iwo, Egbedore, Ife North, Ife East, Ife Central, Oriade, Ifelodun, Orolu, Aiyedaade, Aiyedire, Odo-Otin, Boluwaduro, Ilesa West, Ifedayo, Osogbo and Ila.

Mr Oyebamiji won in Ilesa East, Boripe, Irepodun, Obokun, Atakunmosa West, Irewole, Atakunmosa East, Isokan, Ola-Oluwa, Ife South and Olorunda.

The African Democratic Congress candidate, Najeem Salaam, came third with 17,180 votes.

According to the final figures announced by the returning officer, 1,010,684 voters were accredited for the election, while 985,079 votes were valid.

A total of 20,721 votes were rejected, bringing the total votes cast to 1,005,800.

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Mr Ogunwole, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, subsequently returned Mr Adeleke, who was elected after the results were collated and party agents signed the final result.

The declaration secured another four-year term for the incumbent governor, who first won the Osun governorship election in 2022.

Davido, whose support for his uncle has been prominent throughout the political contest, has previously used his public platform to campaign for Mr Adeleke.