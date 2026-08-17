Nigeria: Navy Disrupts Three Illegal Refineries, Recovers 85,000 Litres in Rivers

ABUJA -- The Nigerian Navy has sustained its operations against crude oil theft and illegal refining activities, disrupting three illegal refining sites and recovering approximately 85,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Rivers State.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in the Egbema axis of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the operation followed credible intelligence on the activities of criminal elements in the area.

According to him, the personnel discovered three illegal refining sites containing eight dugout pits, sacks and reservoirs laden with approximately 85,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO.

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He said the illegal refining sites and recovered products were subsequently handled in accordance with established anti-crude oil theft procedures.

Folorunsho said the latest operation came barely two weeks after NNS Pathfinder disrupted two illegal refining sites within the same general area on August 3, 2026.

He said the repeated disruption of illegal refining activities in the area reflected the Navy's sustained efforts to prevent criminal elements from regaining operational footholds and rebuilding illicit refining infrastructure.

"The continued operational pressure is also yielding positive results, with a decline in the reactivation of illegal refining sites within the area.

"This demonstrates the growing impact of sustained naval action in degrading the activities of crude oil theft and illegal refining networks," he said.

The Navy spokesman said the service remained committed to sustaining Operation Delta Sentinel to protect critical national assets, disrupt illegal petroleum supply chains and support the Federal Government's efforts to strengthen the oil and gas sector.

He added that the operation was also aimed at safeguarding the country's national economic interests.