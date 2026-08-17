Nigeria: Lagos Govt Bans Permanent Use of Dealer Number Plates By Motorists

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its prohibition on the permanent or everyday use of dealer number plates by motorists and vehicle dealers.

The Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Ogunlola warned motorists and vehicle dealers against using dealer number plates for purposes outside those permitted by law.

She said the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, restricted dealer plates to specific, time-limited activities.

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According to her, permitted uses include authorised test drives, vehicle inspections, vehicle delivery or collection, and movement of unregistered vehicles.

She said such movement must be directly from ports or authorised dealer premises to designated locations.

"Their use for private daily commuting, continuous operation on public roads, or on vehicles already sold is prohibited," Ogunlola said.

She noted that the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) had apprehended 175 vehicles for violating regulations governing dealer number plates.

Ogunlola said the dealer plates recovered from the affected vehicles would be confiscated, while the vehicles would undergo further investigation.

She warned that vehicles operating with unauthorised, fake, obscured or improperly used registration numbers would face enforcement action.

According to her, sanctions include impoundment and prosecution under relevant traffic laws.

The director urged vehicle dealers and motorists to comply fully with regulations governing the use of dealer number plates.

She said the measure was designed to promote accountability, accurate vehicle identification and safety on Lagos roads.