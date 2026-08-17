Cameroon/Malawi: Indomitable Queens - Cameroon Maul Malawi to Claim Historic First Wafcon Crown

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 17, 2026 - The Fairytale is over. Cameroon delivered a masterclass in big-stage football on Sunday night, sweeping past debutants Malawi 3-0 at the Olympic Stadium to be crowned the new queens of African women's football at WAFCON 2026.

In a final that pitted raw momentum against experienced elite class, the Indomitable Lionesses asserted total dominance from the first whistle, suffocating Malawi's historic run and claiming their first-ever WAFCON title to become only the fourth nation in history to lift the trophy.

Malawi came into the final riding a wave of national fervor led by the Chawinga sisters, but Cameroon's tactical discipline completely neutralized the tournament's top attack.

Winning every crucial battle in the middle of the park, the Lionesses controlled the tempo with remarkable composure, completely cutting off service to Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, who were tightly marked at every step.

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Cameroon's dominance paid off in the 20th minute when Marie-Gisèle Divine Ngah Manga broke the deadlock, finishing off a slick team movement.

Just minutes later, Naomie Eto'o doubled the lead with a jaw-dropping candidate for Goal of the Tournament, latching onto a corner kick with a stunning, picture-perfect volley into the back of the net.

Malawi's midfield struggled visible without key anchor Kadzere, who was suspended following a red card in the semi-final win over Algeria.

Cameroon took full advantage of the gap, and in first-half stoppage time (45+3'), Ngah Manga completed her brace with a clinical finish to send the Lionesses into the break with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Malawi emerged for the second half determined to spark a comeback, but Cameroon's experienced backline and outstanding shot-stopper stood resolute against every push.

Even when the Scorchers managed to carve out rare space, Cameroon's goalkeeper pulled off a string of fine saves to preserve the clean sheet.

As time ticked away, Ngah Manga continued to hunt for a hat-trick before being substituted late in the match, walking off the pitch to a thunderous standing ovation from the crowd in Rabat.

In the dying moments, Cameroon thought they had added a fourth when super-sub legend Nchout Njoya Ajara--playing in her 8th WAFCON--turned the ball home, only for the flag to be raised for offside.

When the final whistle blew after three minutes of added time, emotional celebrations erupted on the pitch as Cameroon officially etched their name into the history books.

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While the defeat brings a heartbreaking end to Malawi's unforgettable debut campaign, the Scorchers leave Morocco with their heads held high--having secured a historic World Cup ticket to Brazil 2027 and winning the hearts of the continent.

For Cameroon, years of near-misses and heartbreak are finally over: the Indomitable Lionesses sit atop African football as WAFCON 2026 Champions.