Nigeria: Misinformation, Communication Gaps Threaten Tinubu's Agenda, Says APC Chieftain

Persistent misinformation and a severe lack of public awareness regarding federal initiatives pose a critical threat to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's progressive governance agenda, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr. Femi Alabi, warned over the weekend.

Speaking in Abuja at the inauguration of state coordinators for the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Canvassers--an arm of the Concerned National APC Stakeholders Forum--Alabi cautioned that socio-economic pressures and poor strategic communication risk overshadowing the administration's key achievements.

Addressing the audience on the theme "Engendering Progressive Governance: The Role of Citizens," Alabi stressed that while true governance relies on accountability, economic expansion, infrastructure, and the rule of law, communication gaps remain a vulnerability.

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"Misinformation, political intolerance, youth unemployment, weak civic participation, and inadequate public awareness of government programmes are capable of undermining these efforts," Alabi stated.

He called on citizens to abandon passive political engagement and urged the newly inaugurated canvassers to act as an ethical bridge between the government and the populace.

"Grassroots mobilization must be conducted with integrity, discipline, respect for divergent opinions, and commitment to lawful democratic engagement," Alabi added, urging deeper collaboration among government agencies, civil society, and local communities.

Echoing Alabi's sentiments, the Forum's National Coordinator, Dr. Dominic Alancha, instructed sub-national leaders to immediately take the administration's performance report to local communities as early alignments for the 2027 general elections take shape.