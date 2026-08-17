Nigeria: Angry Students Avenge Colleague, Strip Lecturer Over Attempted Sexual Assault

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident happened after the female student came out of the lecturer's office with his clothes, claiming that the lecturer attempted to sexually assault her in the office.

Last Saturday, angry students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, attacked and stripped an unidentified lecturer in the Department of Chinese Studies over an allegation of attempted sexual molestation of a female student.

NAU, a federal university in Anambra State, is popularly known as UNIZIK.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident happened after the female student came out of the lecturer's office with his clothes, claiming that the lecturer attempted to sexually assault her in the office.

This newspaper cited a video clip, which has gone viral, showing at least six men, believed to be students, hitting and stomping on the lecturer who was completely stripped within the university premises.

The female student, who was seen crying after reportedly running out of the lecturer's office, was said to have pretended to be ready for the sexual encounter until the academic had removed most of his clothes.

Investigation

The management of the UNIZIK has condemned the assault and stripping of the lecturer.

In a statement on Saturday night, the UNIZIK spokesman, Aloysius Attah, said the university has ordered an investigation into the incident which occurred within the institution's environment.

"Management is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and strongly condemns the resort to violence, self-help, or any form of jungle justice under any circumstance.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, the university management has directed that an immediate, comprehensive and impartial investigation be conducted to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident," he said.

Attah said the Vice-Chancellor of UNIZIK, Ugochukwu Anyaehie, a professor, has consistently reaffirmed the university's zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct, harassment and all forms of inappropriate behaviour.

"At the same time, management emphasises that allegations of misconduct must be handled through established institutional procedures and due process.

"No individual or group is permitted to take the law into their own hands within the university environment," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The university spokesman emphasised that "appropriate administrative processes" have been activated to ensure that "justice is served fairly and objectively to all parties involved."

He said the university remains firmly committed to protecting the dignity, safety and wellbeing of its staff and students and will continue to take decisive action against any conduct that violates these principles.

"Further pronouncements and developments on the matter shall be communicated in due course," he assured.

Like UNIZIK, like Paul University

The alleged sexual assault incident at UNIZIK occurred barely a month after the management of a neighbouring private tertiary institution, Paul University, also in Awka, suspended one of its lecturers, Cornelius Eze, over allegations of "serious sexual misconduct."

A viral video clip had earlier surfaced on social media suggesting a university lecturer was caught forcefully having a sexual affair in his office with an unidentified student.

In the clip, seen by this newspaper, the lecturer was said to have escaped through a window when some angry students stormed his office.

The clip showed a man wearing only shorts appearing to hide in a bush near the office.