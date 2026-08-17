Nigeria: Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Congratulates Adeleke, Says 'People's Will' Has Triumphed

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) has congratulated Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election. She described the outcome of the 15th August governorship election as a triumph of democracy and the popular will of the people.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke, the Accord Party candidate, winner of the keenly contested election after he polled 511,067 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who scored 445,815 votes.

Reacting to the result, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the outcome demonstrated that political power ultimately belonged to the people and could not be permanently secured through political influence, intimidation or political machinery.

According to her, Osun voters stood firmly behind their preferred candidate despite what she described as intense political pressure surrounding the election.

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"The people of Osun State have spoken loudly and unmistakably. They stood firm, defended their votes and demonstrated that democracy belongs to the people. No amount of political machinery, intimidation or pressure can permanently silence the voice of the electorate."

The senator said Adeleke's victory should be viewed beyond partisan politics, arguing that the election represented another important test of Nigeria's democratic resilience.

She noted that Osun voters had demonstrated through their ballots their determination to protect the mandate they believed in despite the tense political atmosphere that preceded the election.

"What we witnessed in Osun is a powerful reminder that the ballot remains the strongest weapon of the ordinary citizen in a democracy. When the people are determined to protect their mandate, political calculations and structures cannot substitute for genuine popular support."

The election was characterised by intense campaigns and political competition, with civil society groups also reporting concerns about vote-buying, intimidation and other electoral challenges.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also commended INEC for its conduct of the election and the eventual declaration of the result.

She particularly acknowledged the role of the electoral commission in managing the process, including the electronic transmission and collation of polling-unit results. INEC uploaded 3,695 results, representing 98.19 per cent of the polling-unit results, during the process.

"I commend the leadership of INEC for conducting the Osun election and for allowing the votes of the people to count. Elections are not merely about voting; they are about ensuring that the votes are properly accounted for and that the legitimate choice of the electorate is respected."

The senator also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what she described as his allowing the people of Osun State to choose their governor freely.

She said the President's position was significant given the political interests surrounding the election.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves commendation for allowing democracy to take its course in Osun State. Despite the enormous political interests and pressures surrounding the election, the people were allowed to exercise their constitutional right to choose their leader."

She added that Nigeria's democracy would continue to mature when political leaders understood that elections should be about service to the people rather than about using political structures to impose unpopular choices.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also acknowledged the role played by Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, in supporting his uncle during the re-election campaign.

She described Davido's involvement as an example of personal conviction and family loyalty in political participation.

"Davido stood firmly with his uncle. He did not hide his position or abandon his conviction when the political atmosphere became difficult. Whatever one's political persuasion may be, his determination to participate and support the democratic choice he believed in is noteworthy."

The senator said the broader lesson from the Osun election was that political leaders must build genuine relationships with the electorate through service rather than relying solely on political structures.

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According to her, the outcome should serve as a lesson to politicians across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She argued that voters were increasingly conscious of the difference between political promises and tangible performance, stressing that elected officials should focus on governance, development and the welfare of citizens.

"The Osun election has once again demonstrated that the people remember. They remember those who served them, those who stood with them and those who delivered when it mattered most. Political power is temporary, but the impact of good governance remains in the hearts of the people."

Akpoti-Uduaghan congratulated Adeleke, the people of Osun State and all stakeholders who contributed to the peaceful conclusion of the election.

She urged the governor to regard his renewed mandate as a fresh responsibility to serve all citizens of the state.

"To every politician, there is a simple lesson from Osun: if you are a politician, let your works speak for you."