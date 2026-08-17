Ghana: Govt Targets 100,000 Hectares Palm Plantation

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Ghana's oil palm industry, with plans to support the establishment of 100,000 hectares of new oil palm plantations as part of efforts to boost domestic production, create jobs and reduce the country's dependence on imported palm oil.

At a National Oil Palm Multistakeholder Roundtable Forum in Accra on Wednesday, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, said the expansion programme would form part of a broader strategy to move the industry from policy commitments to measurable results.

Held under the theme "From Policy to Practice: The Role of TCDA in Resetting Ghana's Oil Palm Industry," the forum brought together government officials, the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), farmers, processors, investors, research institutions, development partners, traditional authorities and other actors across the oil palm value chain.

According to Mr Opoku, oil palm remains a strategic crop because of its links to both agriculture and industry as it supports farmers, nursery operators, transporters, processors, traders and manufacturers, while also providing opportunities for women and young people.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Despite its multi-purpose advantage to the economy, the Minister conceded that Ghana continues to face a significant gap between domestic palm oil production and national demand, resulting in substantial imports.

In his view, the deficit is more than a supply problem, as it represents lost employment opportunities, underutilised processing capacity, reduced farmer incomes and foreign exchange that could otherwise remain in the domestic economy.

The situation, he added, also creates opportunities for smuggling and unfair competition, which undermine legitimate businesses and reduce government revenue.

Mr Opoku identified the TCDA as the institutional anchor for the oil palm transformation agenda as it is expected to strengthen registration and licensing, production planning, industry data collection, traceability, quality assurance and coordination among stakeholders.

The Minister said formalisation should not be viewed by businesses as an administrative burden, but as a foundation for credibility, investor confidence, traceability and access to premium markets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government, he said, would support TCDA in enforcing industry standards fairly and consistently to protect compliant businesses, consumers and the reputation of Ghanaian palm oil.

The Minister stressed that the proposed 100,000-hectare expansion should not be measured simply by acreage.

Success, he said, would depend on the quality of planting materials, farm productivity, farmer incomes, inclusion of smallholders, women and young people, secure land arrangements, environmental protection, access to finance, processing efficiency and stronger market linkages.

Smallholder farmers, he said, must remain at the centre of the industry, with large-scale investment complemented by well-organised and adequately supported smallholder and out-grower schemes.

Farmers must also have access to secure markets, transparent pricing, extension services and affordable inputs, while receiving a fair share of the value generated along the chain.

He described the proposed industry reset as a shift from fragmented interventions to coordinated action, low productivity to higher yields, informal operations to a traceable industry, and import dependence to greater national self-reliance and export competitiveness.