Malawi: Chawinga Wins Wafcon Golden Boot After Five-Goal Tournament

Malawian sensation Temwa Chawinga capped off an unforgettable Women's Africa Cup of Nations by being crowned the tournament's top scorer -- claiming the coveted Golden Boot after a stunning campaign that saw her net five goals and provide two assists.
The prolific forward pipped a star-studded field to the prize, edging out Zambia's Barbra Banda, Ivory Coast's Ines Konan and Cameroon's Marie Ngah -- all of whom also found the net five times, but couldn't match Chawinga's decisive contribution in front of goal.
The individual honour crowns a remarkable tournament for Chawinga, who spearheaded Malawi's astonishing run to the final -- a campaign that saw the Scorchers stun the continent and write themselves into the history books, regardless of the outcome on the biggest stage of all.
Elsewhere, the tournament's Golden Glove -- awarded to the best goalkeeper -- went, as widely expected, to Benfica and Cameroon shot-stopper Michaely Bihina, whose heroics between the sticks proved instrumental in guiding the Indomitable Lionesses to glory.
Bihina delivered a string of jaw-dropping performances throughout the knockout stages, starring against Nigeria in the quarter-finals before producing arguably the save of the tournament against Morocco in the semi-finals -- denying a Moroccan penalty deep into extra time before pulling off a stunning hat-trick of saves in the ensuing shootout to send Cameroon marching into the final.