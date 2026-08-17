Malawi: Chawinga Wins Wafcon Golden Boot After Five-Goal Tournament

The final brought together two sides seeking their first African title, with Malawi attempting to complete a remarkable run in their debut WAFCON appearance and Cameroon looking to turn years of near misses into silverware finally.

Malawian sensation Temwa Chawinga capped off an unforgettable Women's Africa Cup of Nations by being crowned the tournament's top scorer -- claiming the coveted Golden Boot after a stunning campaign that saw her net five goals and provide two assists.

The prolific forward pipped a star-studded field to the prize, edging out Zambia's Barbra Banda, Ivory Coast's Ines Konan and Cameroon's Marie Ngah -- all of whom also found the net five times, but couldn't match Chawinga's decisive contribution in front of goal.

The individual honour crowns a remarkable tournament for Chawinga, who spearheaded Malawi's astonishing run to the final -- a campaign that saw the Scorchers stun the continent and write themselves into the history books, regardless of the outcome on the biggest stage of all.

Elsewhere, the tournament's Golden Glove -- awarded to the best goalkeeper -- went, as widely expected, to Benfica and Cameroon shot-stopper Michaely Bihina, whose heroics between the sticks proved instrumental in guiding the Indomitable Lionesses to glory.

Bihina delivered a string of jaw-dropping performances throughout the knockout stages, starring against Nigeria in the quarter-finals before producing arguably the save of the tournament against Morocco in the semi-finals -- denying a Moroccan penalty deep into extra time before pulling off a stunning hat-trick of saves in the ensuing shootout to send Cameroon marching into the final.