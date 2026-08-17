Malawi Prepares Heroine's Welcome for World Cup-Bound Scorchers

The final brought together two sides seeking their first African title, with Malawi attempting to complete a remarkable run in their debut WAFCON appearance and Cameroon looking to turn years of near misses into silverware finally.

Malawi's Scorchers are set to return home to a heroine's welcome fit for champions -- despite falling agonisingly short of WAFCON glory -- after a tournament run that has already secured the country's place in history.

Having come within touching distance of the trophy before ultimately falling short in the final, the team's remarkable achievement of qualifying for next year's World Cup has left the whole nation buzzing with pride, with Malawians now preparing to give their heroines the welcome they deserve.

Tributes have poured in for the heartbroken but proud squad, with National Women's Football Association president Adelaide Migogo leading the chorus of praise.

"We are grateful that we reached this far. Very proud of you my girls. World Cup, here we come," Migogo declared.

Malawian author Onjezani Kenani delivered one of the most stirring tributes of the night, insisting the Scorchers had already silenced their doubters long before a ball was kicked in the final.

"The odds were against you from day one. You were written off before the tournament even started. But through sheer faith, courage and determination, you kept pushing. You became giant slayers," Kenani said, declaring the team would arrive in Brazil next year "as a team to watch."

With celebrations already being planned across the country, one thing is certain -- these Scorchers may have missed out on the trophy, but they have won something far greater: the hearts of an entire nation.