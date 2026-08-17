Nigeria: Army Adjusts Security Architecture in Sokoto After Kebbe Attack

The Nigerian Army says it has adjusted its security architecture around Kebbe and adjoining communities after receiving intelligence that terrorists involved in Friday's attack were still close to the area.

The Nigerian Army has adjusted its security architecture around Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State following Friday's attack and intelligence that the terrorists involved remained close to the area.

The measure followed an operational assessment visit on Sunday by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Major General Bemgha Koughna, to the Forward Operating Base in Kebbe and surrounding communities.

In a statement, the army initially said the visit was prompted by reports of a "renewed attack" on the Ungushi community in Kebbe LGA.

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However, Olaniyi Osoba, a lieutenant colonel and Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for 8 Division and Sector 2 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, subsequently clarified to PREMIUM TIMES that the military had received intelligence that the terrorists were still close to the area.

"There was an intelligence report that the terrorists were still close by," Osoba said.

He did not indicate that a separate attack had occurred in Ungushi.

The Army said Mr Koughna subsequently readjusted the security architecture to prevent further terrorist infiltration and strengthen protection around vulnerable communities along the Sokoto-Kebbi axis.

During the visit, the GOC met community leaders and residents to assess the security situation and hear their concerns.

The army said Mr Koughna assured residents that troops remained deployed and on alert to protect lives and property.

He urged residents to remain calm and continue their lawful activities while cooperating with security personnel.

The GOC also appealed to residents to promptly provide credible, actionable information about suspicious activity, saying that community intelligence remained important in detecting and disrupting terrorist activities.

Kebbe attack

The military response followed Friday's attack on Kebbe town by suspected Lakurawa fighters.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the attack and said reinforcements were deployed to the area.

The police spokesperson, Ahmad Rufa'i, told PREMIUM TIMES that no civilian was killed or injured and that the police recorded no casualties among their personnel.

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Reports had claimed that four soldiers were killed during the confrontation.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Osoba declined to confirm or deny the reported deaths, citing military security protocols.

Sunday's army statement did not disclose whether any soldiers were killed or injured during the Kebbe attack.

Terrorists reportedly remain in the area

The army's assessment around Ungushi followed reports that the attackers moved towards communities west of Kebbe after Friday's assault.

Sokoto-based security analyst Bashar Altine had earlier said the attackers were sighted around Ungushi after leaving the town of Kebbe.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify their movement at the time.

Osoba's clarification on Sunday, however, showed that the military subsequently received intelligence that the terrorists remained close to the area.

The army said the security adjustment was aimed at preventing further infiltration and protecting communities around Kebbe and adjoining areas.

Security forces have been conducting operations against Lakurawa and other armed groups across Sokoto, Kebbi and other parts of the North-west under Operation FANSAN YAMMA.