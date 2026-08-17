Nigeria: Bauchi APC Receives New Members

17 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has announced that more than 150,000 people have joined the party in a recent wave of political realignments, with the figure continuing to rise.

In an official statement signed by State Chairman, Mohammed Hassan, the party said lists containing approximately 117,000 new members were formally presented at a major gathering of party leaders and supporters.

The lists were submitted by APC Deputy Governorship Candidate Hon. Farouk Mustapha, Hon. Shittu Zaki (a former political adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed), and Hassana Arkila.

Hassan confirmed that additional registrations and defections across the state have pushed the total beyond 150,000. Among the new members are a former chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), along with about 20 former local government area chairmen.

A former member of the House of Representatives has also joined, bringing supporters previously linked to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

They are joined by other former office holders, political organisers, community leaders, women, young people and grassroots supporters from across Bauchi State.

The statement described the movement as evidence that the APC is expanding beyond individual personalities and established political blocs.

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