Liberia: Lerc Endorses LEC's 20mw Solar Project

Liberia's transition toward cleaner and more diversified electricity generation has received a major boost following the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission's (LERC) formal issuance of a 20-megawatt solar generation license to the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), clearing the way for the utility to operate the country's major solar facility at Mount Coffee.

The license was formally presented on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at Murex Plaza in Sinkor, with government officials, energy-sector stakeholders and LEC representatives describing the regulatory approval as an important milestone in Liberia's efforts to reduce its dependence on heavy fuel and diesel-powered generation.

Funded by the World Bank under its Regional Emergency Solar Intervention (RESPITE) project, the 20MW solar facility is expected to increase Liberia's electricity generation capacity by about 15 percent and provide benefits to more than 200,000 urban residents.

The project is also expected to help diversify Liberia's energy mix, reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and contribute to the government's broader clean-energy ambitions.

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Presenting the license on behalf of the LERC Board of Commissioners and Management, Commissioner Cllr. Kla-Edward Toomey II stressed that the document should not be viewed as a ceremonial approval but as a legally binding instrument carrying significant obligations for LEC.

"This is far more than a symbolic document," Toomey said, emphasizing that the license establishes LEC's legal authority to generate electricity from solar energy while subjecting the utility to Liberia's Electricity Law, applicable technical standards and specific licensing conditions.

He described the license as "a binding regulatory instrument" designed to establish clear expectations for performance, accountability, safety and service delivery.

According to Toomey, the licensing arrangement requires LEC to improve the reliability of electricity supply, reduce technical and commercial losses, strengthen transparency and operate with greater financial discipline.

The commissioner said LERC's role is not intended to obstruct the utility but to ensure that Liberia's electricity sector operates within a predictable regulatory framework that protects consumers while encouraging investment.

He described effective regulation as a means of creating "an orderly, accountable, and predictable environment" for the electricity industry.

Toomey also used the occasion to appeal to electricity consumers to meet their obligations by paying their bills and rejecting electricity theft, warning that the financial stability of LEC is essential to the sustainability of the national power system.

While celebrating the solar project, Toomey also addressed concerns surrounding the development of the facility in Harrisburg, particularly issues related to land and nearby agricultural activities.

He disclosed that the associated electrification effort is approximately 80 percent complete, while a survey intended to resolve a land dispute is expected to be concluded within two months.

He further assured affected communities that nearby farmland would remain untouched until crops are harvested.

The clarification comes as authorities seek to balance infrastructure development with the interests and livelihoods of communities located around the project area.

For LERC, Toomey said, the objective is to ensure that Liberia's renewable energy expansion proceeds in a manner that is lawful, accountable and responsive to affected communities.

Receiving the license on behalf of LEC, Deputy Managing Director for Operations Thomas Z. Gonkerwon described the occasion as "a pivotal matter" for Liberia's energy sector.

He said the issuance of the license represents the first concrete step toward what he described as a national shift to cleaner and more affordable electricity generation.

Gonkerwon disclosed that the Mount Coffee solar facility is already generating an average of approximately five megawatts during four-to-six-hour periods under current rainy-season conditions.

He explained that solar production is expected to increase substantially during the dry season when sunlight is stronger and more consistent.

According to Gonkerwon, the ability to operate the facility at its full 20MW capacity will significantly strengthen the national grid and reduce pressure on other forms of electricity generation.

The LEC official also disclosed that the corporation is simultaneously developing an additional 10MW of solar capacity, alongside a 12-megawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Both projects, he said, are expected to come online by the first quarter of 2027, providing additional generation capacity while strengthening grid stability.

The combination of solar generation and battery storage is expected to help address some of the reliability challenges associated with renewable energy, particularly fluctuations in solar production.

Gonkerwon assured the regulator that LEC would comply with all regulatory and social obligations attached to the license.

He said the corporation would continue working to identify and reduce system losses, while strengthening its digital systems to improve accountability and customer service.

Among the initiatives is the rollout of smart meters in the Congo Town/Sinkor area, referred to by the utility as "Queenville," which LEC says will provide customers with more accurate and timely information about their electricity consumption.

The utility is also upgrading its SAP system as part of its broader digital transformation agenda.

According to Gonkerwon, these systems will help LEC provide customers with real-time consumption information while enabling the utility to identify areas where electricity is being lost.

He said the corporation is targeting 75 percent electricity access by 2030, but acknowledged that achieving the goal will require substantial investments in generation, transmission, distribution and customer-service infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Deputy Minister Charles Umehai described the licensing of the 20MW solar facility as "another significant milestone" in Liberia's efforts to develop a more reliable and diversified electricity sector.

Umehai linked the project to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's clean-energy agenda and the government's broader development priorities, including Liberia's revised national energy policy.

He commended LERC for what he described as its regulatory diligence in protecting consumers while creating an environment capable of attracting investment into the electricity sector.

The Deputy Minister also praised LEC for advancing renewable energy generation, arguing that increased solar power would reduce Liberia's dependence on imported fossil fuels and potentially lower long-term electricity generation costs.

He said renewable energy expansion would also contribute to Liberia's climate commitments while improving access to electricity and the quality of life for citizens.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy, he assured, remains committed to supporting renewable energy initiatives capable of expanding electricity access across the country.

The formal licensing of the Mount Coffee solar plant represents a significant regulatory step in Liberia's broader effort to transform its electricity sector.

For years, Liberia's power supply has faced challenges associated with limited generation capacity, high generation costs, inadequate infrastructure and dependence on imported petroleum-based fuels.

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The expansion of solar generation offers an opportunity to diversify the national energy mix while reducing exposure to fluctuations in fossil-fuel prices.

With the 20MW Mount Coffee solar plant now formally licensed, LEC has a clear regulatory mandate to operate the facility while meeting standards established by LERC.

The planned additional 10MW solar capacity and 12MWh battery storage system could further strengthen the impact of the project when they become operational next year.

However, officials acknowledged that renewable generation alone will not resolve all of Liberia's electricity challenges.

The country must continue investing in transmission and distribution infrastructure, reducing technical and commercial losses, improving customer payment compliance, combating electricity theft and strengthening the financial sustainability of the national utility.

LERC said it will continue working with LEC, the Government of Liberia, development partners and consumers to create an electricity sector that is reliable, affordable, accountable and sustainable.

For LEC, the immediate task is now to translate the regulatory approval into improved electricity supply.

For government, the project represents another step toward its clean-energy ambitions.

And for thousands of Liberians awaiting more reliable and affordable electricity, the ultimate measure of success will be whether the solar investment translates into stronger power supply, expanded access and improved service.

With Mount Coffee's 20MW solar facility now fully licensed, officials at Thursday's ceremony characterized the development as an early but important marker in Liberia's longer-term energy transformation--one that could help move the country gradually away from expensive fossil-fuel generation toward a cleaner, more resilient and diversified power system.