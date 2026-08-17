Liberia: India Renews Push to Deepen Ties With Liberia

The Embassy of India in Liberia marks the 80th anniversary of India's independence with a ceremony that doubled as a showcase of the steadily strengthening partnership between the two countries, as officials from both governments highlighted new diplomatic milestones, expanding trade and growing cooperation in education, capacity building and investment.

It can be recalled on August 15, 1947, the Republic of India became an independent nation ending nearly 200 years of British rule. It later became a sovereign republic on January 26, 1950, when its new constitution took effect with a freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the Indian National Congress through decades of civil disobedience.

Addressing guests at the celebration in Monrovia, India's Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Manoj Bihari Verma, opened by paying tribute to the leaders and freedom fighters who won India's independence from colonial rule in 1947, and to the generations who have since built the country into "a vibrant democracy, a strong economy and a responsible and respected member of the international community."

Ambassador Verma thanked the Liberian government and people for what he described as a longstanding and cordial partnership, and congratulated Liberia on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-27 term, wishing the country success in the role.

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The past year, Verma said, had brought the relationship to new heights. He congratulated Liberia on the inauguration of its new resident embassy in New Delhi, calling the mission's establishment "a significant milestone" that will help further strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

That momentum was underscored by a high-level visit in mid-August, when Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, traveled to India for bilateral talks with India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar. The August 13 meeting covered the full breadth of the relationship, including technology, agriculture, health, mining, energy, trade, investment, education, capacity building and people-to-people exchanges, as well as regional and multilateral issues, including efforts to strengthen the voice of the Global South.

Capacity building remains, in Verma's words, "at the heart" of India's development partnership with Liberia. Under India's ITEC training programme, annual training opportunities for Liberians have doubled, from 70 to 140, while scholarships offered through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations have risen to 24. This year alone, 20 Liberian students received scholarships to pursue master's and doctoral studies at Indian institutions, and more than 150 Liberians traveled to India last year for education, scholarships and professional training. India also provided specialized training to 30 Liberian mining officials, geologists and engineers.

Development cooperation has been reinforced through the IBSA Fund for South-South Cooperation, a joint initiative of India, Brazil and South Africa, which has supported Liberia's Women's Legislative Caucus.

Economic exchange between the two countries also expanded over the past year. Bilateral trade reached approximately US$390 million in 2025-26, while Liberia's exports to India more than doubled to nearly US$45 million -- figures the ambassador said point to considerable room for further growth and diversification in the economic relationship.

Cultural exchange featured prominently as well: a Liberian cultural troupe performed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in India earlier this year, giving Indian audiences a window into Liberia's cultural heritage. Programs such as International Day of Yoga, the Study in India initiative, tourism cooperation and youth outreach were cited as further deepening people-to-people ties.

Verma closed his remarks by thanking the Indian community in Liberia for its role in strengthening the friendship between the two nations, and thanked embassy staff for organizing the celebration, extending greetings on behalf of himself, his wife Poonam, and the embassy staff.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberian government, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Ethel Davis extended warm congratulations to the government and people of India, calling India's independence "one of the defining chapters in the history of the world" and praising the country's transformation of the ideals of freedom, sovereignty and self-determination into sustained national development and global influence.

Davis noted that India's own path to independence carried special resonance for Liberia, given the two nations' shared history and commitment to the principles of sovereignty and self-determination and said the bilateral relationship has matured over the decades into one grounded in mutual respect and solidarity.

She pointed to the new Liberian embassy in New Delhi as a milestone for bilateral relations, saying it would serve as more than a diplomatic post, functioning as an instrument of economic diplomacy tasked with expanding trade and investment, promoting tourism, strengthening educational and healthcare cooperation, facilitating technology transfer, and creating new opportunities for partnerships between Liberian and Indian businesses.

Davis also highlighted the role Indian companies have long played in Liberia's economy, citing years of investment that have contributed to trade, employment and skills development. She said Liberia continues to see substantial room for further investment, particularly in agriculture, mining and industry, and welcomed continued confidence from Indian businesses in the Liberian market.

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She further recognized India's contribution to developing Liberia's human resources, noting that Liberian students and professionals have benefited from Indian education, training and capacity-building programs, including in the healthcare and technology sectors.

Looking ahead, Davis said Liberia hopes to deepen cooperation with India on shared global priorities, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate action and the reform of international institutions, and expressed confidence that the friendship between the two nations would continue to grow.

The celebration was honored by the presence of H.E. Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs; H.E. Jerolinmek M. Piah, Minister of Information; H.E. Cllr. Cooper Kruah, Minister of Labour; H.E. Charles Umehai, Deputy Minister for Energy, Ministry of Mines and Energy; Members of the Legislature; senior officials of the Government of Liberia; Ambassadors and members of the Diplomatic Corps & international organization's; media representatives; and members of the Indian community

The ceremony closed with mutual expressions of goodwill from both delegations, capping a year that officials on both sides described as one of the most consequential in the history of India-Liberia relations.