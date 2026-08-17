Ghana: NPP Regional Elections - Okoe-Boye, Coka Lead New Crop of Executives · Abronye Retains Position

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected a new crop of regional executives as part of its internal reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.

The elections, held across the country on Saturday, covered key positions including Regional Chairman, First and Second Vice Chairpersons, Secretary, Organiser, Treasurer, Women's Organiser, Youth Organiser, Communications Officer and Nasara Organiser.

Among the notable winners were former Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, who was elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman; Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, who won in the Ashanti Region; Jeff Konadu Addo in the Eastern Region; and Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, who retained the chairmanship in the Bono Region.

Upper East

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FRANCIS DABRE DABANG reports from Bolgatanga that the NPP Regional Secretary, Elvis Figo Awonekai, has been elected Regional Chairman of the party in the Upper East Region.

Mr Awonekai, an accountant by profession and the NPP's 2024 parliamentary candidate for Bolgatanga Central, secured 177 votes to defeat four other contestants.

Dr (Med) Moses Kwabena Atinga finished second with 123 votes, while Filson Kweku Awankuah, Patrick Ayaaba and Osman Konkonba polled 18, 13 and one vote respectively.

The contest also saw the incumbent Regional Women's Organiser, Georgina Ayamba, successfully transition to the First Vice Chairman position. She defeated Isaac Adawele Atasige, who polled 67 votes, while Janet Lamisi finished third with 23 votes.

The Regional Secretary position was a two-horse race between former Upper East Regional Circulation Manager of the New Times Corporation, publishers of The Ghanaian Times, and current Regional Treasurer, Daniel Ayine, and former Builsa South District Chief Executive, Daniel Kwame Gariba.

Mr Ayine won with 181 votes against Mr Gariba's 151.

Bombande was elected to the Second Vice Chairman position, while Dr Samuel Akonga won the Communications Director slot. Dr Daniel Ziba emerged winner for Treasurer, with Musah Delwinde Sally clinching the Nasara Organiser position.

Fatima Asaaba was elected Women's Organiser, while Johnson Ayikene Anaane won the Deputy Secretary position.

Bono

DANIEL DZIRASAH reports from Sunyani that Mr Kwame Baffoe, the incumbent Regional Chairman of the NPP, retained his position in the regional elections.

The First Vice Chairman position went to Kofi Amponsah Agyare, while Kofi Ofosu Boateng was elected Regional Secretary. Doris Asomah won the Regional Women's Organiser position.

Ashanti

KINGSLEY E. HOPE reports from Kumasi that Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, has been elected the new Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, ending the tenure of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The official declaration of the results was made by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission.

The newly elected Ashanti Regional Executive Committee comprises Bernard Amofa Jantuah, First Vice Chairman; Aikins Addai Poku, Second Vice Chairman; Francis Adomako, Regional Secretary; Kingsley Owusu Kyeretwie, Deputy Regional Secretary; Denis Kwakwa, Regional Organiser; Victoria Owusu, Regional Women's Organiser; Martin Ameyaw, Regional Youth Organiser; Helena Mensah, Regional Treasurer; Dr Keskine Owusu Poku, Regional Communications Officer; and Razak Abubakar, Regional Nasara Coordinator.

Volta

SAMUEL AGBEWODE reports from Ho that the Volta Regional branch of the NPP has retained Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya as Regional Chairman.

The delegates elected Mr Shababanton M.K. Dutsrogbe as Regional Secretary, while Mr Oxford Korsi Agboli won the Treasurer position.

Ms Lebene Gbeti was elected Regional Women's Organiser, while the incumbent, Ms Rejoice Afi Adzagbo, retained her position as First Vice Chairperson.

Mr Abdulai Suala was elected Nasara Coordinator, while Mr Perry Kwashie Nuwordu retained his position as Regional Communications Officer.

Eastern

AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN reports from Asamankese that Jeffery Osei-Poku emerged Regional Chairman of the NPP in the Eastern Region.

Twum Barimah Koranteng was elected First Vice Chairman, while Foster Osei Adjei became Regional Secretary.

Felix Asiedu Nsafo was elected Deputy Regional Secretary, with Alfreda Nyaa Boakye taking the Treasurer position.

Jerry Osei-Poku was elected Regional Organiser, while Regina Bempa became Regional Women's Organiser. Sarkodie Osei Samuel won the Regional Youth Organiser position, while Hussein Fadilu Fafana Hussein emerged Regional Nasara Organiser.

Upper West

NAZIRU ALHASSAN reports from Wa that Regional Chairman Abdul-Aziz Abdul-Rahman retained his position.

The other elected executives are Majeed Liman, First Vice Chairman; Phillip Yaw Brainah, Second Vice Chairman; Dr Tanko Daniel Dawda, Secretary; and Mohammed Saana Hamidu, Organiser.

Dodoo Yussif Sadat was elected Youth Organiser, while Moomin Minata Bukali became Women's Organiser.

Sulemana secured the Treasurer position, with Alhassan Mohammed Muniru elected Nasara Coordinator. Nana Ahmed Sadat was elected Communications Director.

Central

DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH reports from Mankessim that Joseph Kobinah Esibu emerged victorious as the Central Regional Chairman of the party.

Kojo Halm won the First Vice Chairman position, while Meshack Kweku Amoafo secured the Second Vice Chairman slot.

Incumbent Secretary Takyi Mensah retained his position, as did incumbent Organiser, Anthony Sackey.

Charles Odoom was elected Deputy Secretary, Francis Asare became Treasurer, while Odeneho Kwakye Appiah won the Youth Organiser position.

Agyeman Asiedu was elected Communications Director, while Charlotte Adwo Antwi retained the Women's Organiser position.

Northern

YAHAYA NUHU NADAA reports from Tamale that incumbent Northern Regional Chairman, Mr Mohammed Adam Baatima Samba, was re-elected for a third consecutive term to lead the party in the region for another four years.

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Ayamba Yelmagli was elected First Vice Chairman, while Alhaji Abdul Rahman Sualihu Mahama became Second Vice Chairman.

Dr Abdul Rahman Karim Kpala was elected Regional Secretary, with Bediako Jeremiah as Deputy Secretary and Husseini Abubakari Saddiq as Treasurer.

Hajia Suraiya Manan was elected Women's Organiser, Mohammed Ibrahim became Nasara Organiser, Salifu Abdul Rashid was elected Organiser, and Yussif Danjuma won the Communications Officer position.

North East

Mr Fuseini Nurudeen retained his position as Regional Chairman of the NPP in the North East Region.

Western

CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE reports from Agona Nkwanta that Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa emerged as the new Western Regional Chairman of the NPP.

Kwasi Bonzo, a two-term former Ellembelle District Chief Executive, won the Regional Secretary position, while Ignatius Asaah Mensah, a former District Chief Executive for Mpohor-Fiase, became First Vice Chairman.

Francis Abeiku Yankah won the Second Vice Chairman position, while Amoabeng Owusu Acheampong retained the Organiser position.

Augustine Nketsiah was elected Women's Organiser, Osagyefo Atiah Kwaw became Youth Organiser, and Emmanuel Essah Acquah won the Communications Officer position.

Nana Adjoa Appiah was elected Regional Treasurer.

The newly elected executives are expected to lead the NPP's regional structures as the party intensifies its preparations and reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.