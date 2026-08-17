Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Residents in Benue Communities

Suspected armed attackers have reportedly killed some and injured others after invading communities in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Suspected armed attackers have reportedly killed some and injured others after invading communities in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attacks occurred in the early hours of Sunday in several communities in Mbazun Ward, including Mbaterem, Ayaba, Ikpur, Yina, Aboajio and Ukpen, according to statements by local officials and a member of the House of Representatives.

Jonathan Modi, chairman of Ukum Local Government, who visited the affected communities on Sunday, condemned the attacks as "barbaric, senseless and unacceptable" and said the council had deployed security personnel to vulnerable areas to prevent further attacks.

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Modi also visited hospitals where some injured victims were receiving treatment and paid their medical bills.

He also assisted with the payment of mortuary bills for families who lost relatives in the attacks.

He commended the Nigerian Army for its prompt mobilisation to the affected communities, saying the intervention helped prevent further escalation of the violence.

The federal lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency, Solomon Wombo, said the attacks appeared to have been coordinated and premeditated.

Wombo said the exact number of casualties was still being established, but that 22 corpses had reportedly been recovered as of Sunday.

"At about 1:30 a.m. this morning, suspected armed Fulani Bandits reportedly launched what appears to have been a coordinated and premeditated attack on Tiv communities in Mbazun Council Ward of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, as well as some Tiv communities in Taraba State," he said.

He called on security and intelligence agencies to identify and arrest the perpetrators and their alleged sponsors, while urging residents to avoid retaliatory attacks.

"Beyond identifying the perpetrators, the authorities must take immediate, sustained and proactive measures to secure vulnerable communities, strengthen security presence in affected areas and forestall further attacks," Wombo said.

Governor Hyacinth Alia also condemned the attack and commended security agencies for their prompt response.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the attackers invaded the communities in the early hours of Sunday, killing some residents and injuring others.

The governor said his administration would continue to support security agencies in protecting the state and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements.

"Benue lands for Benue people. Anyone who thinks the attackers will intimidate us to leave the land is making a mistake," Alia said.

"I took an oath to protect our people, and I will not relent."

The latest attack adds to a series of deadly incidents recorded in Benue in recent weeks, particularly in rural communities.

On 28 July, suspected armed herders attacked Efeyi-Utikpi in Ugboju District of Otukpo Local Government Area, killing 15 people, including women and children. The victims were buried in a mass burial on 9 August.

Another attack in Otukpo-Nobi on 12 July left eight residents dead, according to earlier reports, with the victims also subsequently buried.

The violence has continued despite repeated calls from residents and community leaders for stronger security measures and the protection of farming communities.

The latest attacks also came days after a commercial passenger bus travelling from Enugu to Abuja was attacked along the Ankpechi-Omutele axis of Ohimini Local Government Area on 13 August.

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The police said five of the passengers, including a four-year-old boy, were rescued during a security operation. In contrast, nine others remained in captivity at the time of its statement on 14 August. One of the rescued victims sustained a gunshot injury.

Community leaders and affected residents have repeatedly urged the security agencies to increase their presence in vulnerable communities, conduct proactive operations and prevent attackers from returning after initial attacks.

Wombo similarly urged the authorities to strengthen security around vulnerable communities across Sankera and ensure that residents can return to their farms and homes without fear.

"Our people have a fundamental right to live, farm, raise their families and pursue their legitimate livelihoods in peace and security," he said.

"No community should be forced to live in perpetual fear of attack or displacement."