Nigeria: Mali Beat Nigeria Again to Retain U18 Women's Afrobasket Crown

Mali's victory on Sunday extended its dominance in the competition

Nigeria's Junior D'Tigress have again fallen to Mali in the final of the FIBA U18 Women's AfroBasket, losing 77-68 to surrender the continental title to the defending champions in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Mali's victory on Sunday extended their dominance in the competition, as they secured a second three-peat after previously winning three successive titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

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They have now won five of the last six editions of the championship, with Egypt claiming the 2020 title before Mali returned to the top in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

For Nigeria, the defeat was another heartbreaking moment, which further confirms Mali's dominance in the age-grade competition. Mali also defeated the Junior D'Tigress 76-56 in the 2024 final.

Favour Joy Anari led Nigeria's fight with 26 points, while her scoring and rebounding efforts kept the Junior D'Tigress in contention.

However, Mali made a strong start and did enough to stay ahead despite Nigeria's attempts to fight back.

Coumba Keita was Mali's leading scorer with 25 points, while Maimouna Traoré added 18 points to help the champions finish the tournament unbeaten in six games.

The result means Nigeria have now finished runners-up at the U18 Women's AfroBasket for the third time.

Despite missing out on the title, Anari earned individual recognition for her impressive performance at the tournament and was named to the All-Star Team.

She was joined in the team by Mali duo Traoré and Assan Mariko, Hania Hassabelnaby of Egypt and Eveline Toyounon of Cameroon.

Traoré was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player after her influential performances for the champions.

Keita finished as the tournament's leading scorer with an average of 20 points per game and also won the award for best three-pointer.

Cameroon's Toyounon was named the tournament's best rebounder after averaging 17 rebounds per game, while Benin received the Fair Play Award.