Liberia: Raphael Quaye, the Unsung Hero Behind NPA Pythons' Championship Return

Paynesville — Raphael Quaye has experienced championship basketball from almost every angle -- as a player, captain, leader and, now, coach.

On Saturday night, Aug. 15, the former Liberia international completed another chapter in his basketball journey when he guided NPA Pythons to the 2026 Liberia Basketball Association First Division championship, ending the club's seven-year trophy drought.

Pythons defeated corporate rivals LPRC Oilers 46-38 in Game 5 of the best-of-five finals at a packed Samuel Kanyon Doe Gymnasium to win the series 3-2.

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The victory was more than another championship for Pythons. It was a defining moment for Quaye, a former player of the club who once wore its green and white uniform and captained the team during one of its most successful periods.

When Pythons rose to prominence in Liberian basketball, Quaye was at the center of it. As one of the finest point guards of his generation, he helped inspire and develop a talented group of players, including Mark Smith, Bemba Mulbah and Samuel Davidson, popularly known as Bulldog.

Together, they helped establish Pythons as one of the country's leading basketball clubs and delivered multiple championships.

Years later, Quaye returned to the same club from the sidelines.

Only two years into his coaching career, he has now taken Pythons to two consecutive championship finals and delivered the title that had eluded the club since 2019.

Last season, Pythons came close to reclaiming the championship but walked off the court during Game 4 of the finals against Oilers, ultimately handing the title to their rivals.

That painful experience made Saturday night's triumph even more significant.

With the series tied 2-2, Pythons entered the decisive Game 5 knowing that the championship would come down to one final performance. Quaye's team held its nerve, controlled the decisive encounter and secured a 46-38 victory.

For Quaye, the championship represents redemption, but it also reflects a much longer relationship with the club.

He once walked off the court as a Pythons captain. On Saturday, he walked off it as a championship-winning coach.

His quiet and patient approach may not always attract the headlines, but his impact on the club is difficult to overlook.

"Raphael Quaye -- player, captain, leader, coach, champion."

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That journey was recognized at the league's individual awards ceremony, where Quaye was named the 2026 LBA First Division Best Coach.

Pythons forward Jerror Tarwo was named First Division MVP, while Ginny Johnson of D-Rockas received the Women's Division MVP award. Bedell Freeman of JR Rockies was named Third Division MVP.

Pythons' championship also earns the club the opportunity to represent Liberia in the upcoming FIBA Men's Club competition, where they will carry the country's hopes against clubs from across Africa.

For a club that had waited since 2019 to lift the league trophy again, the celebration was long overdue.

And for the man who has been part of Pythons' story as a player and now as a coach, the title carries a deeper meaning.

Raphael Quaye did not simply coach Pythons to a championship.

He returned home and helped his club find its way back to the top.

Raphael Quaye -- player, captain, leader, coach, champion.