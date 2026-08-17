Liberia: The Birthday Gift Danise Dodoo Turned Into 300 Jobs

opinion

Lenise Home Care and Support Services arrived as a birthday present. What Danise Dodoo did with it is the part she wants remembered.

She had spent years in rooms where she had to explain things clearly to people who were not obliged to listen. Radio booths as a disc jockey, announcer and newscaster. Public relations. Climate negotiations, where she still represents Liberia. She is now head of media and corporate communications at the Environmental Protection Agency. From all of it she took a set of working rules that sound plain until you try to run a company on them.

"These diverse experiences instilled in me the core values that define my leadership today: discipline, responsibility, resilience, and above all, treating every person with dignity," she said.

The gift became a business because she had already seen two problems that fit together.

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The first was women who could work and could not get hired. Skilled, willing, reliable, and shut out of formal employment because the formal economy had no door for them. The second was the other side of the same street: families, offices and organizations that could not find dependable help with cleaning, cooking or child care, and workers who took that work informally and paid for it.

"Having personally experienced the frustration of hiring unregulated individuals who delivered poor service, I also recognized that many honest workers were vulnerable to ill-treatment, including insults, delayed pay, and even abuse," Mrs. Dodoo said.

That is the sentence the whole company rests on. Insults. Delayed pay. Abuse. The women doing this work in Monrovia have generally had no contract to point to and nobody to complain to, and the arrangement has suited everyone except them.

"Lenise was created to combine these services with a standard of professionalism, quality, care, and convenience, a platform built on the firm belief that every client deserves excellence and every worker deserves respect," she said.

Building it was harder than seeing it

An idea is cheap and a payroll is not. Danise built with limited resources, against competition, while handling staffing, marketing, financing and daily operations at the same time, and she does not pretend the doubt stayed outside.

"There were moments of doubt. There were times I questioned whether I could continue," she said.

What she says stopped her from walking away was arithmetic with faces attached. More than 300 women and young men have earned money through Lenise.

"These people depended on Lenise to earn an honest living. I knew that giving up would not only betray their trust and hope, but it would also prevent me from seeing the impact we want to have," she said.

She was also running the company while holding a full-time communications job, a marriage and children, which is the arrangement most Liberian women in business are working under and the one least often described honestly. Danise names the cost rather than smoothing it. The role, she says, has required her to give up personal comfort and time.

The change she describes is not in her schedule but in her idea of what a leader is.

"I have also had to let go of the belief that I must do everything myself. I have learned to delegate, trust my team, accept constructive criticism, and seek help when necessary," she said.

Strength, as she now defines it, is not having the answers. It is staying willing to learn, listening, and making hard calls in the interest of the people who depend on the decision.

What she will not concede

Criticism came, as it does for any woman who puts her name on a company in this market. Mrs. Dodoo's answer was to let the work argue for her, and to refuse the terms.

"I have refused to let fear, criticism, or the doubts of others define my potential," she said. "I have come to understand that confidence is not developed overnight; it is built through consistent action, courage, and the willingness to keep moving forward."

She is direct about not having done it alone. Her husband, she says, provided moral, financial and practical support. Her children absorbed the hours she was not home. Clients handed over their houses and offices, which she treats as a form of trust rather than a transaction. Her team carried the rest.

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The next stage is an Empowerment Center with a training hall, which Dodoo says the company has now completed, intended to teach practical skills that people can convert into a livelihood whether or not they ever work for Lenise. The ambition, she says, is to make the company a recognized provider across all its service areas and to put a dent in unemployment while doing it.

And she does not intend to hand any of it back.

"I do not see it as a gift to be kept for only a few years. I intend to preserve, nurture, and grow it throughout my lifetime, so that it can be passed on to my children and future generations," she said.

Asked what she would say to the woman she was at the start, Mrs. Dodoo said she would tell her not to measure her beginning against someone else's middle. Asked what she would say to a young Liberian woman sitting on an idea and waiting to feel ready, she was blunter.

"Most importantly, do not allow fear to make decisions for you," she said. "Believe in your ability, remain consistent, and understand that confidence often comes after you begin, not before."