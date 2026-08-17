Liberia Must Deliver Justice for War Victims

editorial

For many years, thousands of Liberians who survived the country's 14 years of brutal civil war have waited for justice. Families who lost loved ones, communities that were destroyed by violence, and survivors who still carry visible and invisible scars have listened to repeated promises that justice would come.

Yet, for too long, many of those accused of bearing responsibility for atrocities have continued to live freely among the very people whose lives were shattered.

Now, as Liberia moves once again toward establishing a court to address war and economic crimes, the country stands before a defining test. Will this effort finally deliver justice for victims, or will it become another lost opportunity buried under political calculation, weak commitment, and endless delay?

The New Dawn believes that Liberia cannot continue to build its democracy on the silence of victims and the comfort of alleged perpetrators. Peace is important, but peace without justice remains fragile. Reconciliation is necessary, but without truth and accountability, it leaves deep wounds open. A nation that refuses to confront its violent past only postpones the day when those past returns to trouble its future.

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The proposed court must therefore not be treated as a ceremonial institution created merely to satisfy public pressure or international expectation. It must be properly established, adequately funded, independently managed, and protected from political interference. Its mandate must be clear, its procedures credible, and its work transparent enough to earn the confidence of victims, witnesses, civil society, and the wider Liberian public.

Equally, the Government of Liberia must demonstrate that no individual is above the law. Justice cannot be selective. It cannot be used against political opponents while friends of power are shielded. If the court is to succeed, it must follow the evidence wherever it leads, regardless of name, status, office, faction, or past influence. Anything less would betray the very purpose for which victims have waited all these years.

At the same time, the process must be fair. Accountability must not become revenge. Those accused must be given due process, proper defense, and a credible judicial forum. Liberia's pursuit of justice will only strengthen democracy if it is anchored in law, not anger; evidence, not rumor; and institutional integrity, not mob pressure.

This is why the Legislature, the Executive, the Judiciary, civil society, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and Liberia's international partners must treat this moment with the seriousness it deserves. The victims of massacres, displacement, torture, rape, recruitment of children, and economic pillage are not asking for charity. They are asking for justice, dignity, and recognition that their suffering mattered.

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Liberia has waited long enough. The establishment of a credible war and economic crimes court would not erase the pain of the past, but it would send a powerful message that impunity will no longer define the Republic. It would show future generations that violence is not a path to power, and that national healing must be built on truth, accountability, and the rule of law.

The question, therefore, is not whether Liberia should pursue justice. The question is whether those entrusted with leadership have the courage to make justice real. This time, Liberia must not fail its victims again.