Liberia: Boakai Inspects Renovation Works At Information Ministry

17 August 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has toured the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism to inspect ongoing renovation work to rehabilitate and modernize the government's main public information facility.

During the visit, Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah introduced members of the ministry's senior management team before leading President Boakai on a tour of the facility.

The President inspected several sections of the building, including offices, hallways and the Charles Gbenyon Press Hall, as officials briefed him on the progress of the rehabilitation.

The renovation is among major improvements undertaken at the ministry since Piah assumed leadership in March 2024.

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According to the ministry, the facility was in severe disrepair when the current administration took office, prompting rehabilitation works that included replacing portions of the roof and undertaking structural improvements.

Work initially focused on the Charles Gbenyon Press Hall before extending to offices, hallways and other sections of the building.

The renovation has also included improvements to the building's interior and exterior, including the replacement of doors, ceilings, furniture and office equipment.

Piah has not publicly disclosed the total amount spent on the renovation project.

The rehabilitation remains ongoing, with President Boakai's visit providing him an opportunity to assess the progress made at the facility.

The visit came amid recent public controversy involving allegations against some officials at the ministry. However, there was no indication that the President's inspection was connected to those allegations.

The Ministry has challenged individuals making allegations against its officials to provide evidence to substantiate their claims.

President Boakai made no public statement during the inspection linking his visit to the controversy.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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