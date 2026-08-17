Liberia: Juror Dies in Court Restroom

The Liberian Judiciary has extended condolences to the family of a juror who collapsed and died in a restroom at the Temple of Justice after reportedly complaining of illness while serving on jury duty.

The juror, whose identity has not been disclosed, was serving at Civil Law Court "A" in Monrovia when the incident occurred over the weekend.

According to the Judiciary, the juror informed the presiding judge that he was not feeling well and was granted permission to leave the court and go home.

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However, while leaving the court, he reportedly entered a restroom, where he collapsed and later died.

"He came to serve his country to work as a juror. Unfortunately, not feeling too well, [he] informed the Judge in court and was granted permission to leave and go home," the Judiciary said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

"However, while on his way home, he decided to use the restroom and he slowly collapsed, giving up his ghost," the statement added.

The Judiciary, headed by Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, expressed sympathy to the deceased's family and urged them to take courage following the sudden loss.

The incident reportedly shocked court personnel, fellow jurors and others who were at the Temple of Justice at the time.

Earlier accounts surrounding the incident had suggested that the juror was visibly unwell and had complained about his condition while awaiting permission from the presiding judge to leave the proceedings and seek medical attention.

Those reports claimed that he collapsed in the restroom before he could formally be excused.

The Judiciary, however, clarified that permission had already been granted before the juror entered the restroom and collapsed.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been officially established, and the Judiciary's statement did not disclose whether medical authorities had determined the cause of death.

The juror had reported for duty as part of the ongoing jury term at Civil Law Court "A" before the incident occurred.